Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Injured vs. Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was questionable for Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a hamstring, but ultimately suited up and started for his team.
Unfortunately, Evans appeared to re-aggrivate that injury in the second quarter. The Bucs star went down awkwardly while attempting to make a diving catch on the end zone, and stayed down on the field grabbing his hamstring for several minutes. Ravenscornerback Brandon Stephens was also injured on the same play.
Evans walked off the field with trainers, but has already been ruled out for the rest of the game.
Prior to the injury, Evans had one reception for a 25-yard touchdown, which was also his 100th career receiving touchdown.
Now in his 11th season with the Bucs, Evans has been the picture of consistency at his position. The former Texas A&M star has surpassed 1,000 yards every season of his career, and as previously mentioned, he's a touchdown machine. However, with him already off to a slow start by this season and now dealing with injury, that streak 1,000-yard streak could be in jeopardy.
The Buccaneers still have Chris Godwin, who is off to his best start in several years, so it's not like the Ravens' secondary can afford to take it easy.
Baltimore leads Tampa Bay 14-10 late in the second quarter, hoping to build on its lead before halftime.
