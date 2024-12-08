Three Ravens Who Could Earn New Contracts This Offseason
As the Baltimore Ravens enjoy their long-awaited bye week, they're looking forward to not just the upcoming playoff push, but a crucial offseason as well.
Of course, the Ravens have some difficult contract decisions to make in the next few months. Who to keep, who to let walk, all the fun parts of the sport.
With that said, here's three players the Ravens could sign to new contracts in the coming months.
OT Ronnie Stanley
Stanley bet on himself in a sense earlier this year, accepting a reworked contract that included a significant pay cut and made him a free agent after this season. That bet has paid off tremendously, as he's not only remained healthy, but he looks like a top offensive tackle once again. He has an outstanding 80.6 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks 16th of 131 tackles.
The veteran lineman is now well set up for another big pay day in March, and will have plenty of suitors. Baltimore's tight cap situation may make re-signing Stanley a challenge, but its hard to see him walking for nothing.
DT Travis Jones
Jones had a terrific start to his third NFL season, wreaking havoc in the middle and allowing his teammates to get home frequently. An ankle injury has unfortunately limited him for several weeks now, but with the chance to get healthy during the bye week, the Ravens expect a big finish to the season.
The former third-round pick has one more year on his rookie contract, but after showing what he's capable of, he could be in line for a new deal sooner than expected. Additionally, it may be better to sign him to an extension now rather than wait and have him command an even bigger pay day later on.
LB Malik Harrison
Harrison may not be a regular starter, but he is a valuable piece on defense. He proved in the Ravens' win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 25, recording a team-high 13 total tackles in Roquan Smith's absence.
It likely won't take too much money to keep Harrison, a pending free agent, around for a couple more years, and as far as depth linebackers are concerned, he's a pretty good one.
