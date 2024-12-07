Ravens Star Details Tension vs. Steelers
Marlon Humphrey is one of the Baltimore Ravens' most vocal leaders, a greatly-appreciated trait. However, that also makes him a target for opposing teams to try and set the tone.
That's exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers did in Week 11, as offensive linemen Broderick Jones, Zach Frazier and Mitch McCormick got up in his face throughout the day. It evoked the height of this rivalry back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, and it worked as the Steelers won an 18-16 slugfest.
On Humphrey's "Punch Line" podcast, the former All-Pro cornerback reflected on how chippy and intense the game ended up being.
"I had to pray against the Steelers," Humphrey said. "Because I was finna crash out. I could not control myself. I could not control myself."
"I never had contact with that many o-linemen in my life, not gonna lie."
For those who don't know (we don't blame you), "crash out" essentially means to act emotionally and irrationally. So, it fits the bill here.
Humphrey clashed with the three linemen throughout the day, especially early on, but none of them received fines after the game. The only two players that did were Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton and Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the former for taunting and the latter for a late hit.
"And I got fined," Hamilton said on the show. "Wild."
Despite the tension, the Steelers continue to dominate the rivalry with eight wins in their last nine meetings. The Ravens host their arch rivals in Week 16 hoping to turn the tide a bit, though that game will be tense as well.
