Ravens Named Landing Spot for Patrick Mahomes’ Former Coach
The Baltimore Ravens have had one of the most lethal and dangerous offensive units in the NFL throughout the 2024 NFL season. Unfortunately, there is a chance that they could end up losing the man who runs it all during the upcoming offseason.
Todd Monken, the Ravens' offensive coordinator, looks like one of the top potential head coaching candidates for this year's coaching carousel. There is a strong chance that another team could come in and steal him away to be their new head coach.
Should that happen, Baltimore would need to quickly pivot and find a new offensive coordinator that could keep the offense firing on all cylinders.
One intriguing name has been brought up and suggested as a potential target for the Ravens.
Eric Bieniemy, the former offensive coordinator for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, will be looking for a new job this offseason. He was recently let go as the UCLA Bruins' offensive coordinator.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has made the suggestion that Baltimore and Bieniemy could be a perfect match for each other.
"Everyone wants to find the next offensive mastermind to pair with a young quarterback, so Monken will probably earn a coaching opportunity in the next hiring cycle," Latham wrote. "This means the Ravens must find a new offensive coordinator, and Eric Bieniemy could be the man for the job. The offensive coordinator knows how to call plays for mobile quarterbacks and having weapons like Derrick Henry and Jackson’s mobility means he probably won’t be as pass-happy as he was with the Washington Commanders."
There have been many questions about why Bieniemy has not received a head coaching job himself. After all of the success that he had with Mahomes and the Chiefs, he was expected to be a future head coaching candidate.
However, at the same time, there is also concern about why he can't hold a job long-term. Being let go after just one season at UCLA seems strange.
That being said, Bieniemy's offense could fit perfectly with the Ravens. He could work wonders for Lamar Jackson and he has never had a running back to work with like Derrick Henry.
Obviously, this is just an idea and would be contingent upon Monken leaving town for a head coaching gig. But, if that happens, fans should keep an eye on this possibility.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!