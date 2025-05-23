Three Ravens Make Top College Football Players List
The Baltimore Ravens have had success in the NFL because they have taken players that have thrived at the college level.
The Athletic insider Bruce Feldman named the top 25 college football players since 2000, and three Ravens legends popped up on the list.
Former defensive end Terrell Suggs, who played with the Ravens from 2003-18, was No. 10 on the list.
"The 2000 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Suggs was a menace, bursting onto the scene with 16 TFLs and 10 sacks. And that was just a taste of what he had in store for opponents. In 2001, he had 18 TFLs and four forced fumbles," Suggs wrote.
"As a junior, the 6-2, 265-pound edge rusher tore apart opposing offenses, setting an NCAA record with 24 sacks to go along with 31.5 TFLs and six forced fumbles, sparking ASU to its first winning season in six years. Suggs had 4.5 sacks and 6.5 TFLs in one game against Washington."
After Suggs came his longtime teammate Ed Reed, who broke many records at the University of Miami. Reed clocked in at No. 6 on the list.
"Reed was the best player and inspirational leader of the 2001 Hurricanes, who Stewart Mandel ranked as the best team of the 2000s. When Reed showed up at Miami in 1997, the Canes were reeling from hefty NCAA sanctions. He played a critical role in the rebuild. They went from No. 20 to No. 15 to No. 2 to No. 1 in his four seasons after redshirting," Feldman wrote.
"Reed saw the game differently than perhaps any defensive back. He was often three steps ahead of rival quarterbacks, setting traps for them. He holds UM records for interceptions with 21, interception return yardage with 389 and pick sixes with five. Reed was also a demon on special teams, blocking four punts. He sparked a Miami defense that led the nation in 2001 in interceptions (27) and total turnovers forced (45)."
After Reed, Lamar Jackson made his entry at No. 5. Jackson spent three seasons at Louisville before joining the Ravens as a first-round pick in 2018.
"Jackson ran away with the Heisman Trophy in 2016, getting 80 percent of the first-place votes to become the youngest player to ever win it at 19," Feldman wrote.
"The next year, Jackson rushed for 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns despite defenses being so geared up to slow him down. When Jackson left, the Cardinals fell to 2-10 and 0-8 in the ACC and Bobby Petrino was fired."
The only players that ranked higher than Jackson on the list were LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, USC running back Reggie Bush and Auburn quarterback Cam Newton.
