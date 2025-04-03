Bears Sign Two Former Ravens
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin and defensive back Shaun Wade have both signed one-year contracts with the Chicago Bears, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
Both Boykin, a 2019 third-round pick out of Notre Dame, and Wade, a 2021 fifth-round pick out of Ohio State, didn't live up to their potential in Baltimore. In fact, Wade never played a regular-season game for the Ravens.
Boykin, 28, appeared in 40 regular-season games over three seasons in Baltimore, starting 24 of them. He caught 33 passes for 470 yards and seven touchdowns in that time, but after appearing in just eight games with no starts in 2021, it was clear he had lost his place in the offense. The Ravens released him the following offseason.
The Tinley Park, Ill. native then spent the next two years with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, but caught just five passes for 28 yards and a touchdown over that time. Boykin then spent time with both the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in 2024, though he didn't play in the regular season.
Wade, a consensus All-American in 2020, was with the Ravens for only a few months, as they traded him to the New England Patriots ahead of his rookie season. The Jacksonville, Fla., native appeared in 20 games over three years with the Patriots, and even started six in 2023. He has 26 career tackles and one pass break up.
Wade spent the entire 2024 season on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad. Like Boykin, he didn't play at all in the regular season.
