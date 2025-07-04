Three Game-Changers Ravens Can Still Sign
The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best rosters in the NFL even before the notable addition of Jaire Alexander. Lamar Jackson leads an offense that led the NFL in total yards per game in 2024, and featured Derrick Henry, who ran for nearly 2,000 yards.
While training camp is just weeks away, there are still several quality players available on the market that could make the Ravens even better. You can never have enough weapons in today's NFL, and these players could add some spice to an already loaded cabinet.
RB Jeff Wilson
The aforementioned Henry is obviously the bell cow in the Ravens' offense, but having speed back to complement the overwhelming power that No. 22 brings to the table is never a bad idea. Baltimore already has Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell, but Wilson has proven to be reliable when called upon. 2024 wasn't his best season, only netting 16 carries, but he showed what he was capable of in 2022 when he totaled 860 yards on nearly five yards per carry.
EDGE Von Miller
Miller brings a Hall of Fame presence to the locker room and adds credibility to the Ravens' group of edge rushers. While he may not be the Von Miller we saw lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers, he can still be an impact player in a more limited role. The Ravens saw that first-hand in the postseason when he returned a Lamar Jackson fumble inside the red zone, which Buffalo turned into a touchdown and an eventual win.
S Justin Simmons
The Ravens already have one All-Pro safety on the roster, so how about adding a three-time All-Pro to put by his side? After adding Jaire Alexander to the secondary, it makes sense to make that unit even stronger by putting Simmons opposite Kyle Hamilton. While Simmons may not be the high-level superstar he was while in Denver, he is still capable of making plays. Adding him as the No. 2 safety to enable the ability to bring Malaki Starks along at a slower pace, while also giving the Ravens a proven star, would give them arguably the best defense in football.
