Tom Brady Feared Two Ravens Legends
Tom Brady took a lot of hits throughout 23-year playing career, but few players actually managed to strike fear into the GOAT.
However, two of the few that did just so happened to wear purple and black.
When asked which players he feared getting tackled by the most, Baltimore Ravens legends Ray Lewis and Haolti Ngata were on the shortlist.
"Ray Lewis was at the top," Brady said on Logan Paul's podcast. "Ndamukong Suh, I didn't like getting hit by him. J.J. [Watt] wasn't very fun to get hit by. Haloti Ngata, you remember him? He was about 340 pounds for the Ravens. He was massive. So, yeah, that's not fun."
Lewis, arguably the best linebacker to ever play the game, was all over the field throughout his legendary career, being the NFL's all-time leading tackler with 2,059. He also had more than a few massive hits throughout his career, and it's not hard to find highlight reels of said hits.
Ngata may not be as revered as Lewis, but the former defensive linemen was one of the best players at his position during his prime. With him coming in at 6-4 and 340 pounds during his playing days, being on the receiving end of a big hit from him certainly wouldn't have been fun.
Brady faced the Ravens quite a lot throughout his career. In addition to his many regular-season battles against Baltimore, he and the New England Patriots faced the Ravens in the playoffs four times, all of which came over a six-year span (though Lewis was retired for the final one in 2014). The Patriots and Ravens split those four playoff games.
Despite taking many big hits from Lewis, Ngata and countless others over the years, Brady still managed to put together one of the longest and most-successful careers of any player in NFL history, which he attributes to his conditioning.
"When you're getting hit, there's a discipline with your physical body that you need to take into account, because if you [fool] around, you're gonna get hurt," Brady said. ... "You don't mess around with your training, because you will pay the price. When you got Aaron Donald chasing you, you will pay the price."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!