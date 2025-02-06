Tom Brady Pays Massive Respect to Ravens’ Lamar Jackson
Thursday night's NFL honors awards show is nothing short of a momentous occasion for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Fresh off one of the best regular seasons ever for a quarterback, Jackson is up for his third MVP award, and his second in a row. The competition is stiff, particularly from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but Jackson appears poised to become just the seventh player in NFL history to win three MVP awards.
However, he's also up for Offensive Player of the Year, and while Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley seems to have that honor locked up, another selector begs to differ.
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, now an analyst for FOX Sports, named Jackson as his Offensive Player of the Year for his "LFG Awards," bestowing some high praise on the young quarterback.
"Forty-one touchdown passes and only four interceptions. Time to give Lamar the respect he deserves as a passer," Brady said. "Congrats to Lamar on a season that could very well end up with his third career MVP award."
Brady, who is widely considered the greatest quarterback and player in NFL history, has been effusive in his praise for Jackson over the course of the season, and even before that. He even gave Jackson the nickname of "The Eraser," back in September, a nickname the latter clearly approves of.
"That's the G.O.A.T. That's the only guy with seven Super Bowls," Jackson told reporters on Sept. 25. "[He's] one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game with seven Super Bowls, and for him to give me the nickname 'The Eraser' and how he judges my game is dope for me to hear."
However, Jackson did not win Brady's MVP award, or more accurately, his "LFG Player of the Year" award. Instead, Barkley received that honor.
Jackson, 28, is still looking for even a bit of Brady's postseason success, but if he does indeed take home his third MVP award on Thursday, he'll tie the GOAT in that category. Clearly, it's not hard to see why Brady has such respect for him.
