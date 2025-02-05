Raven Country

Three Key Ravens Who Could Be Traded

The Baltimore Ravens have a few key players that could be on the trade block.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) takes a moment during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens will have to make some adjustments to their roster this offseason, and that could mean addition by subtraction in the trade market.

The Ravens are usually busy on the phones during the offseason for trades, and this year shouldn't be any different.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that some key Ravens could be dealt, including cornerback Marlon Humphrey, tight end Mark Andrews and pass rusher David Ojabo.

"The Ravens are going to face the problem that a lot of contenders face. They are tight against the cap and have some talented older players who are starting to get costly. Marlon Humphrey and Mark Andrews are prime examples. Both represent significant cap savings if the Ravens were to trade them, as they are set to cost a combined $42.3 million against the cap next season. Trading Humphrey would give them $12.7 million more in cap space while trading away Andrews would create $11 million," Ballentine writes.

"Both are obviously important players, but younger guys are waiting in the wings. Isaiah Likely would need to take on a larger role for Andrews, while Nate Wiggins would become the Ravens' No. 1 corner.

"The other option who could return a decent draft pick could be David Ojabo. Injuries have led to a slow start to his career, but another team might be willing to give up a Day 2 or 3 pick to see if they can get more out of the former second-round pick."

Trading any of these players would certainly shake up the Ravens and their foundation. However, the Ravens have a long withstanding culture that would still be part of the team, it would just be passed down to the future players.

Plus, trading any of these players would open up avenues for the Ravens to spend in more important areas, like the wide receiver corps and offensive line, which is due for a major makeover this spring.

