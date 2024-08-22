Tom Brady Still Not Sold on Ravens
After being one game away from reaching the Super Bowl, the Baltimore Ravens enter the 2024-25 season as one of the more polarizing contenders in the league.
If Baltimore is going to conquer the AFC, the path will likely have to go through the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. While some view the Ravens as the Chiefs' biggest threats, others aren't as sold.
Among those who aren't as convinced about Baltimore is Tom Brady. While the seven-time Super Bowl winner thinks the Ravens belong in the upper echelon of the AFC, he isn't as high on the reigning AFC North champions compared to the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills because of their inconsistent play in the playoffs.
Brady also noted the quarterback play between the Bills with Josh Allen and Bengals with Joe Burrow being a deciding factor.
"They're right up there," Brady said on the Stephen A. Smith Show. "They're exceptional. The Ravens have to be more successful in the postseason for me to feel like they're right there. The Bengals have made it to the Super Bowl. The Bills have been in championship games."
Buffalo has gone 0-3 against the Chiefs in the playoffs 2021, but their last two matchups were back-and-forth thrillers that came down to the final moments. The Bengals have gone 1-1 in their two meetings against Kansas City in the AFC Championship game in 2022 and 2023.
Baltimore largely struggled in the AFC Championship game against Kansas City last season en route to a 17-14 loss at home. In a way, it was a perfect microcosm of the Ravens' postseason struggles.
Baltimore has been close, but a play or two has often been the difference in it being unable to get over the hump. It also isn't wrong to say the Ravens need more out of two-time MVP Lamar Jackson in the playoffs. For his career, the Ravens are 2-4 in the playoffs and he has thrown for 1,324 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions while running for 521 yards and three scores.
By comparison, Allen is 5-5 and has thrown for 2,723 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions and he has run for 563 yards and reached the end zone five times on the ground. Burrow has gone 5-2, thrown for 1,826 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in the postseason.
Baltimore also has questions surrounding its ability to replace three starters on the offensive line with left guard John Simpson, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Morgan Moses all departing this offseason. The Ravens also have to replace three key players on defense, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone. The Ravens led the league in rushing yards per game and allowed the fewest points per game in 2023-24.
It's tough to dispute the perspective of a player who many view as the greatest of all time. Few people, if anyone, understand the game better than Brady.
If Baltimore falling short of a Super Bowl appearance last season turns out to be a blessing in disguise and it becomes better from it, then it'd be tough to dispute it as the biggest threat to Kansas City. But until then, having the Bills and Bengals ahead of the Ravens as the teams to dethrone the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes is tough to argue against.
