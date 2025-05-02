Two Ravens Games Drawing Early Excitement
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL's most-exciting teams for the past several years thanks to superstars such as Lamar Jackson and, more recently, Derrick Henry.
Add in exciting opponents in a loaded AFC, and Ravens' games are often must-see TV.
NFL.com's Kevin Patra looked at the top 10 most-exciting games on the 2025 schedule, and the Ravens landed two games on the list. The first one is an unexpected pick, being their home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at No. 3.
"This one might fly under the radar for many fans, but not for me," Patra wrote. "Do you remember the last time these clubs faced off? They gave us more fireworks than the Fourth of July in one of the best games of the 2023 season, an OT barnburner capped off by a 76-yard punt-return TD.
"The defenses on both sides might have improved since, but even so, any time Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford are on the field, explosives ensue. The matchups in this one are enticing: Jackson weaving around one of the best defensive fronts in football to create big plays with his arm and legs; Stafford bullying the Ravens secondary with big-bodied wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Grrrrrr. I can't believe we have to wait months for this game!"
The second Ravens game is a more typical pick, being their road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I know I'm recycling teams, but I couldn't leave Lamar Jackson versus Patrick Mahomes on the cutting room floor," Patra wrote. "Last year's season opener was a big toe from OT or a Ravens game-ending two-point try for the win. Baltimore racked up 452 yards, and if not for a couple of Jackson miscues and a missed field goal necessitating a furious late-game comeback that fell shy, it could have been a much different outcome. The bout typified the Chiefs season -- hanging on to pull out a one-score victory despite not playing their best."
"Mahomes and Jackson account for four of the past seven NFL MVP awards. Their matchups are, by default, appointment viewing."
The best part is that there are a few other Ravens games that could easily make the list as well. Be it their playoff rematch against the Buffalo Bills, their cross-conference showdown against the Detroit Lions or several of their AFC North matchups, there's a lot of exciting games on the slate.
The NFL will reveal its full schedule on May 14, so it won't be long until we know the dates of all these games and more.
