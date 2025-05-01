Ravens Rookie LB Named Perfect Scheme Fit
For almost any NFL player, beginning their career in a situation that allows them to thrive is crucial to long-term success, and one Baltimore Ravens draft pick might've hit the jackpot.
Linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who the Ravens selected out of Cal at No. 129 overall in last week's draft, is a bit on the small side, but can patrol all over the field and blitz when needed. For The Athletic's Ted Nguyen, that makes him a great fit for the Ravens' "zone and match heavy scheme with players who can play in multiple spots throughout the defense."
"Buchanan is undersized but he’s explosive for the position and plays with a bulldog mentality," Nguyen wrote. "He plays instinctively and is always around the ball. He is light, but he’ll strike blockers and can knock back pulling guards. He can get washed down because of his size but generally does a good job of avoiding blocks. He’s active in coverage and has a good burst when closing on passes."
"His size and lack of experience could prove too much to overcome, but his combination of aggressiveness, instincts and movement skills could give the Ravens a more athletic option than Trenton Simpson next to Roquan Smith. Buchanan’s explosion as a blitzer (5 sacks and 25 pressures) and ability to quickly get back into coverage will be useful in the Ravens’ simulated pressures package."
Buchanan, who also played quarterback in high school, dominated in his lone season at Cal, recording 114 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. He earned a first-team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
In Baltimore, Buchanan should have a chance to compete for a starting job right away. If he's as great of a fit as Nguyen believes, then he may even win the job over the third-year pro in Simpson.
