Two Former Ravens Make Rosters, Four Cut
While the Baltimore Ravens were hard at work whittling down their roster before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, many of their former players around the league waited to hear of their fate.
For some of these players, the good news they were hoping for came and they made the roster. For others, it's back to the drawing board after ending up on the wrong side of the roster bubble.
Starting off with those who made the cut, the most notable former Raven to do so is safety Tony Jefferson, now with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jefferson started 35 games for Baltimore from 2017-2019 and made a brief return in 2022, but hung up his cleats last offseason to join the Ravens' scouting department. He then announced his comeback early in the summer, and after an outstanding preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys (14 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble), the first step of said comeback is now complete.
Another notable name to make the cut is Cleveland Browns running back Tyler Huntley, who previously served as Lamar Jackson's top backup.
Huntley had an up-and-down preseason, and many speculated that he may not make the cut over second-year pro Dorian Thompson-Tobinson. However, a three-touchdown performance against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday ultimately allowed him to stick around, for now at least. In fact, the Browns deciding to carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster was one of the biggest surprises of the roster cut deadline.
As mentioned previously, though, a few former Ravens are now looking for new homes once more.
Perhaps the most notable player to get the axe is cornerback Shaun Wade, a former fifth-round pick by the Ravens who they then traded to the New England Patriots before playing a game for Baltimore. Wade played 14 games for New England last season, including six starts, so see the Patriots cut him was surprising.
Other former Ravens to get cut include wide receiver James Proche (Browns) cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (San Francisco 49ers) and defensive back Anthony Averett (Pittsburgh Steelers).
