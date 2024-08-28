Ravens Add 15 Players to Practice Squad
For many Baltimore Ravens players, Tuesday's deadline meant the end for their hopes of making the 53-man roster. However, it's not necessarily the end of their time in Baltimore.
Throughout Wednesday, the Ravens were hard at work assembling their practice squad, primarily consisting of the players they just cut a day earlier. Teams can have up to 16 players on their practice squads, with up to six of them being veterans and the rest being young players.
Here's the Ravens' full practice squad, as reported by The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec:
- DL C.J. Ravenell
- QB Devin Leary
- C Darrian Dalcourt
- CB Ka'dar Hollman
- WR Dayton Wade
- RB John Kelly
- RB Chris Collier
- WR Malik Cunningham
- OLB Joe Evans
- TE Qadir Ismail
- ILB Josh Ross
- OL Corey Bullock
- CB Bump Cooper Jr.
- WR Keith Kirkwood
- WR Anthony Miller
Some players on the practice squad became fan favorites throughout the summer, so let's go through a few of the highlights.
TE Qadir Ismail
Ismail, son of former Ravens wideout Qadry Ismail, became one of the top stories throughout camp. The former college quarterback moved from wide receiver to tight end early in the offseason, and showed impressive hands, blocking skills and work ethic. He didn't jump off the stat sheet, but showed enough potential for the Ravens to bring him back to the practice squad.
WR Malik Cunningham
The Ravens signed Cunningham off the New England Patriots' practice squad late last season, and he made the change from quarterback to wide receiver earlier this offseason. He picked up the position rather quickly, and his continued development will be a story to watch.
OLB Joe Evans
Evans quickly endeared himself to his teammates, even earning the nickname "Mr. Iowa" from veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy. He also brings an impressive college resume to the table, having registered 16 sacks over the last two seasons. If the Ravens need some help on the edge, Evans could very well be the first guy they call up.
