Undrafted LB Could Be Ravens' Hidden Gem
Undrafted free agency is tricky because while most players won't make the roster, a select few end up not only making it, but turning into key contributors for their teams.
The Baltimore Ravens have found a couple of those key contributors over the years, including former linebacker-turned-defensive coordinator Zach Orr. This year, they may have found another standout linebacker in undrafted free agency.
When naming one undrafted free agent from each team to look out for, Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper named former Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins for Baltimore.
"The Ravens’ linebacker depth chart behind Roquan Smith is a mix of unproven talent and rookie hopefuls," Cooper wrote. "Trenton Simpson has yet to show he deserves the starting nod (58.7 PFF overall grade in 2024), perhaps opening the door for Higgins, fourth-round draft pick Teddye Buchanan or free-agent signing Jake Hummel to win the job."
"Higgins was the fourth-most-valuable Power Five linebacker this past season, per PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. He was also the FBS’ second-highest-graded linebacker in coverage (91.5), a potential boon to a Baltimore linebacker corps that allowed the sixth-highest passer rating in coverage in 2024 (111.6)."
Higgins was all over the field over his final two years at Iowa, recording 295 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, nine passes defended and five interceptions. His subpar athleticism and relatively small frame (6-foot, 224 pounds, per NFL.com) probably contributed to him going undrafted, but it's still surprising someone with such strong production fell so far.
Considering the Ravens' history of developing linebackers, and the chance to make an impact right away, Higgins' fall may have been a blessing in disguise.
"Extremely happy to be here," Higgins told reporters at rookie minicamp. "Obviously, the draft day, all three days, didn't go as planned, but super fortunate to have the opportunity to come to Baltimore with so much defensive history."
"The linebackers that play here, that played here in the past, I think it's a good fit for me. Just how I operate, my mindset, and how they operate defensively. So I think we're a good match, and I'm kind of happy things turned out the way they did."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!