What Does Ravens' John Harbaugh Think of Tush Push Controversy?
In recent NFL history, there isn't single play more controversial than the "tush push," but Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn't necessarily agree with the reputation.
First, some background. The "tush push," first popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles, is essentially a quarterback sneak, but with two players pushing him forward to help gain extra yards. The Eagles have used it to great success over the past few seasons, particularly in short-yardage situations. After all, having a big, mobile quarterback in Jalen Hurts behind arguably the best offensive line in football is a recipe for success on a play like that.
The play has become quite divisive among football fans, particularly with the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX last month.
Detractors argue that the play is too effective in short-yardage situations, as the Eagles have gained a first down or scored the majority of the time when using it. On the other hand, supporters point to the fact that only two teams regularly use it, the Buffalo Bills being the other, as proof that it takes the right players to make it work.
On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers officially proposed a rule change to "prohibit an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the center and receives the snap, immediately at the snap," which is essentially just formal language for banning the "tush push." News of this proposal broke earlier, but will now be formally voted on at the upcoming owners' meeting.
When asked for his thoughts on the play at last month's NFL Scouting Combine, Harbaugh explained why he's "OK" with it.
"To me, you have to take all of those rules holistically," Harbaugh told reporters. "What effect does one rule change have on the next thing? So, if you take out the 'tush push,' then you're going to take out all pushing.
"A guy can't be downfield, and the offensive linemen can't come running in and push the ball carrier five more yards. You can't take one out but not the other. They are the same, just like you're not supposed to be able to grab a running back and pull him into the end zone. That hasn't been officiated. They've allowed that to happen. That's already against the rules. How are you going to officiate that? So, if we want to say that you can't help push a [running] back, then you can take out the 'tush push.' If you're going to say that's still allowed, then, in my opinion, can't take out the 'tush push.'"
The Ravens have occasionally used a variation of the "Tush Push," but usually with tight end Mark Andrews taking the snap instead of quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Packers' proposal would need 24 of 32 teams to vote in its favor in order to pass, just like every other rule change. They'll obviously vote for it, and they'll have to convince 23 other teams to vote with them. On the other hand, the Eagles will obviously vote against it, and they need at least eight other teams to vote with them.
While it's not 100 percent certain, Harbaugh's response could indicate which way the Ravens would vote.
