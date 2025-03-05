Eagles Put Pressure on Ravens With Saquon Barkley Deal
Throughout their first season with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens respectively, star running backs Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry proved that the position is still well worth investing in.
Barkley had a season for the ages, rushing for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns to win Offensive Player of the Year and help the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. In fact, he broke the record for most rushing yards (2,504) and scrimmage yards (2,857) in a single season and postseason, besting Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis' 1998 campaign.
Henry wasn't far behind, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns. He became the focal point of the Ravens' offense, and if not for Barkley, he may have taken home his second Offensive Player of the Year award.
This offseason, both players are reaping the rewards of their outstanding play.
On Tuesday, the Eagles signed Barkley to an two-year extension worth $41.2 million, making him the highest-paid running back in league history and the first to ever make $20+ million per year. A well-deserved reward for the star running back, but it does have significant implications for his counterpart in Baltimore.
Henry signed a two-year deal worth $16 million with the Ravens last offseason, which already seemed like a major underpayment, but even more so now. General manager Eric DeCosta has been vocal about wanting to re-sign Henry this offseason, and now he has a direct comparison to look at.
"Derrick [Henry] is just a phenomenal worker," DeCosta told reporters last week. "He's a pro. He does everything the right way, the way that he practices, the way that he takes care of his body, his mentality on the field, his leadership, his talent – he's freakishly talented – his combination of size and speed.
"He was just a perfect player for us last year. [He was] the right addition, and he brought a lot to the table on the field and also off the field with intangible qualities. We're blessed to have him, and I would expect his successes last year to continue this year."
Henry won't make quite as much money as Barkley for a couple of reasons. He's 31, three years older than Barkley, his production was slightly lower this season and his team isn't coming off a Super Bowl victory.
That said, Henry should be very happy to hear this news, as he'll likely be receiving a similar pay day in the near future.
