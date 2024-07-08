All-Pro OT Named Ravens Most Overrated Player
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game for every NFL player, but few have had worse luck with them than Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Stanley earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2019 and was off to a strong start in 2020, but his injury struggles began when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury halfway through the season. Then in 2021, he suffered yet another ankle injury in the season opener. He has managed to stay on the field since then, but his availability has still been spotty overall.
Just as importantly, those injuries have taken their toll on Stanley's play. According to Pro Football Focus, Stanley allowed four sacks and took 10 penalties in 13 games last season, a far cry from even 2022, when he allowed one sack and took one penalty in 11 games.
With his stock possibly at an all-time low, Stanley earned the unfortunate title of Baltimore's most overrated player, at least according to Anthony DiBona of Pro Football Network.
"From 2018 to 2022, Stanley was credited with allowing just four total sacks. However, last season, he allowed five total sacks and 42 total pressures," DiBona writes. "Stanley was also called for 10 total penalties last season as well.
"Despite his perceived status as a top OT, Stanley didn’t necessarily live up to the hype in 2023."
The good news is that not all is lost for Stanley. He's already admitted that last season was far from his best, and more importantly, he believes this is the best he's felt since the injuries began.
The former No. 6 overall pick has been an elite tackle for a good portion of his career, and if he can stay healthy this season, then perhaps he could reclaim that status once again.
