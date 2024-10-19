Derrick Henry Has Larger Impact on Ravens Than Just Running
Derrick Henry has been everything the Baltimore Ravens could have hoped for and then some through six games.
Through six games, the All-Pro running back, four-time Pro Bowler and 2020 Offensive Player of the Year leads the NFL with 704 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. The Ravens lead all of football in rushing yards per game, averaging 205.3.
Henry's impact has gone beyond the running game, though.
The Ravens' offense and Lamar Jackson have used play-action as a key weapon in the passing game. Through six games, the Ravens have used play-action 42 times and have thrown for 403 yards. Those numbers are nearly all but assured to surpass last year's numbers of 58 play-action passes for 525 yards.
At this rate, Jackson could set career highs for passing yards on play-action passes and play-action passing attempts if he plays in all 17 games. Jackson set both career highs in 2019 when he attempted 116 play-action pass attempts for 892 yards en route to winning the first MVP of his career.
Jackson credited the success Baltimore has found through the play-action pass to the addition of Henry and his impact on opposing defenses.
"It's very effective because guys are trying to stop him before [Derrick Henry] gets started," Jackson said. "They're trying to hit the A-, B- [and] C-gap; it really doesn't matter, they're just trying to stop him in the backfield before he gets to rolling and gets to the second and third level. That play-action is definitely effective."
Through six games, Jackson is averaging 67.17 passing yards per game on play-action passes and seven attempts per game on such plays. On that pace, the two-time MVP would have 119 play-action pass attempts for 1,142 yards.
For the season, Jackson has thrown for 1,529 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Baltimore is fourth in points per game this season.
Baltimore (4-2) will look to keep the momentum of its four-game winning streak going when it faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.
