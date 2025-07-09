What is Ravens' Biggest Remaining Need?
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. However, for a team looking to finally get over the hump in the playoffs, adding more talent is never enough.
The Ravens don't have a glaring need, per se, but they do have certain positions that are much thinner than others, which can be cause for concern if injuries pile up throughout the season.
So what is Baltimore's biggest remaining need? Josh Edwards of CBS Sports believes its the defensive line.
"Baltimore's roster is near faultless. The Ravens have done a great job of adding help at positions of need. Defensive line is the choice, but the level of concern is much lower relative to other teams' situations. Nnamdi Madubuike is the rock of that unit, but depth has been thinning out," Edwards writes. "Older, but productive edge rusher Kyle Van Noy returns, as well as Odafe Oweh. The team selected Marshall edge rusher Mike Green in the second round after he spent months in first-round projections. There is a path where that group does not live up to specifications."
Madubuike, 27, has been a force on the Ravens defensive line since breaking out in 2023 with 13 sacks. But even he took a step back last season, tallying just 6.5 sacks.
Then there's 34-year-old Van Noy, who has continued to turn back the clock while registering a career-high nine and 12.5 sacks the past two years. He's not getting any younger, though, so Baltimore is going to need some of its younger edge rushers to step up sooner rather than later.
One of those players could be Oweh. The former first-round pick had a career-high 10 sacks in 2024, but he needs to prove he's still on the up this year.
The other is Green, the Ravens' second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He led all FBS players with 17 sacks last season at Marshall but comes with some off-the-field concerns.
If Baltimore wants some insurance for this year, reuniting with a player like Jadeveon Clowney could be the perfect move.
Clowney, 32, spent time with the Ravens in 2023 before joining the Carolina Panthers last season. His best football is behind him, but he is more the capable of stepping in when needed and still has a desire to play.
