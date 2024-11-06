Zay Flowers Close to Breaking Ravens Record
Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers is proving time and again this season that he embodies heart over height, and he continues to earn praise from his teammates as a result.
But in the process, he's also getting close to making Ravens history,
Flowers, who is currently fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (654) after finishing with five catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9's 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos, is another 100-yard performance shy of tying Mark Andrews' single-season record for most 100-yard receiving games in franchise history. Andrews had five 100-yard finishes in 2021.
Considering how potent the Ravens offense has looked this season, Flowers could be well on his way to breaking Andrews' record. Even more impressive? He only had two 100-yard games last season as a rookie.
Flowers' performance against the Broncos was highlighted by a 53-yard score right before halftime that essentially sealed Denver's fate. Even with that big play, he still came up short of the career-high 132 yards he had in Week 6's win over the Washington Commanders.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has praised Flowers for his fearlessness.
"You want a 'dog' at receiver – a guy that's going to run across that middle," Jackson said, per the team website. "You want to protect them, don't get me wrong, but a guy that knows what's going to happen if he gets hit the wrong way or something like that – a guy who's fearless, definitely."
Baltimore veteran receiver Nelson Agholor echoed these words.
"Absolutely no fear," Agholor said. "He's the aggressor. He's not somebody who backs down from anything. He sets the tone."
Flowers and the Ravens will look to keep things going when they host the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium for a Week 10 matchup on Thursday Night Football.
