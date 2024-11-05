Longtime Ravens DT Retires
It's a big day for the Baltimore Ravens, and not just because of the trade deadline.
On Tuesday, longtime Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams signed a one-day contract to retire with the team. Williams, now 35, spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons in Baltimore, and made one last appearance to say farewell.
"It feels surreal being back on the podium, being back in Baltimore," Williams said. "I haven't been back since I left, and coming back here is definitely bringing a lot of memories, a lot of great times, a lot of just, wars we've had on the field... It's been a wonderful, wonderful time, and I'm just happy and proud to be retiring a Raven."
A third-round pick from Missouri Southern in 2013, Williams played just seven games as a rookie but soon emerged as a key piece up front. He started 114 of 123 games he played for the Ravens, registering 323 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits and 6.5 sacks. He also earned his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2017.
Williams then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, appearing in eight games (five regular season, three postseason) and earned a Super Bowl ring. He has not played since then.
While he was an exceptional player throughout his time in Baltimore, Williams more so wants to be remembered for his work ethic and his personality than his on-field performance.
"That he was authentic," Williams said when asked how he wanted to be remembered. "You know, he gave it his all, he was always real. When he came out, he was just who he was. He wasn't playing the show, he was just going out there, playing his game and being who he was."
The Ravens made sure to send off Williams right, with his former teammates, including Justin Tucker, Mark Andrews, defensive coordinator Zach Orr and others embracing him after his presser.
