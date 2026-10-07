3 Changes Ravens Must Make To Slow Down Bijan Robinson Sunday

There is a very real chance the Falcons run all over the Ravens Sunday night in Atlanta.

In what is a homecoming game for two of the faces of the Baltimore defense – linebacker Roquan Smith and hybrid defensive back Kyle Hamilton – the challenge could not be steeper, with the Falcons rolling since young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned from injury and running back Bijan Robinson looking like an MVP candidate as a running back/overall offensive weapon and powerful back Brian Robinson forming a potent tandem with him.

Atlanta has legit weapons in the pass game too, with Drake London and Kyle Pitts, so this is a unique challenge. But if the Ravens, who have struggled against the run playing lighter boxes and a lot of dime coverage this season (six defensive backs), cannot mitigate rushing disaster on first and second down, they will be hard-pressed to tamp down the scoring on a fast track in a dome in a game in which is it almost certain back-up quarterback Snoop Huntley will be playing over two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

“I think it’s a great challenge for us,” said Smith, who played at Georgia and is from a small town a few hours outside Atlanta. “And I look at this as a front-seven game … I’m focused on Atlanta, stopping this running attack, and getting all 11 hats to the ball and being our best selves.”

All 11 defenders – corners and everyone else included – being attuned to the run game, and the ability for this legit offensive line (though dealing with an injury to tackle Jake Matthews from last week) to turn a one-cut outside zone look into an 85-yard TD run, is required all the time.

“It’s a necessity against guys like Bijan,” said Hamilton, an Atlanta native. “All 11 is needed because he can make 10 miss; that 11th guy might make a touchdown-saving tackle.”

Here’s how the Falcons rank running the football through for weeks:

Rush Att: 139 (2nd) Yds/Carry: 5.2 (2nd) Rush TD: 8 (2nd) 1stDown%: 31.7 (2nd)

Expected Points Added: 13.4 (2nd)

However, they played with Cooper Rush at quarterback the first two weeks and as Ravens fans saw last season that means playing without a QB, and since Penix stepped in Week 3, Atlanta has 477 yards rushing in two games (Chicago is second at 360), averaging 5.9/carry (1st) with an unfathomable 22.1 EPA (Jacksonville is second at 7.9).

It’s going to take a village and here’s what rookie coach Jesse Minter is likely to try:

Ditch The Dime For More LBs

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Second-year LB Teddye Buchanan has only played a few games since returning from a late-season ACL tear as a rookie. But he gets better each week and the Ravens are going to have to adjust markedly to how they approach this game.

Minter’s usual desire to get six DBs on the field as much as possible is out the window, and he played a 3-4 look nearly a third of the time against the Titans last week and he can’t avoid this reality Sunday night. Some looks like Buchanan and Smith and ascending linebacker Trenton Simpson and with Hamilton in a LB role or mugging the line of scrimmage is going to be what’s in order here.

The Ravens shouldn’t still be ranking second in the NFL in use of dime after this game. Can’t happen.

“It is figuring out who your best 11 are for specific situations, specific personnel sets that the offense is in,” Minter said Monday. “You can have three linebackers out there and they can have three receivers on the field, and you can end up in a mismatch in a hurry. So, it is always weighing the best personnel against what they have. We had all three out there a few snaps yesterday against some 12 personnel, kind of mixed in some different groupings with those guys. But I think as Teddye has come back and proven to be now capable of playing some more snaps, that we will certainly try to find ways to get use out of both him and Trenton.”

Tread Lightly With Trey

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after a sack in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens want to get their money’s worth out of $30M edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. But he just had a finger surgery, he was not the same the last few weeks dealing with that injury and he is not good against the run. He will be a target to attack in that regard on early downs with the sinister outside zone these guys run.

I’m not saying you don’t dress him if he is cleared, but I am being careful about how I use him, I am leaning into big bodies and they took Zion Young in the second-round - over basically any center in the draft - because he can anchor. He and Tavius Robinson might need to be the duo on the edge in base looks when they are feigning 4-3 front. And the Ravens are going to need run stuffers like Broderick Washington to make a real impact here and show more impact than they have to this point, and former Falcon Calais Campbell returning to Atlanta should bring out the best in him.

Outside Zone Alert

Oct 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs against New Orleans Saints defensive end Tyree Wilson (98) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the bread and butter; it gets Bijan Robinson in space, stretches the defense horizontally and this back is a genius at finding the right gap to attack and is an athletic marvel who can make two guys miss and cut it back the other way, anyway, if he is “blocked.” This will be pounded into the defense’s head all week, but they have to be so sound to understand their assignment and fill their lane.

“The outside zone scheme and stretch and things of that nature truly forces you to be gap sound,” Smith said. “That’s what it’s about - striking guys and being gap sound … Knowing that (Bijan Robinson) puts stress on the entire field at all times.”

The Falcons have run outside zone 77 times this season, second most in the NFL, and they average a ridiculous 6.9/carry when they do and have already scored four touchdowns doing it. Bijan Robinson averages 7.4/carry when he runs outside zone. Buckle up and be aware.

If this springs something early the Falcons will be relentless with running it.

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