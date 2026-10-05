Lamar Jackson's Status For Ravens In Doubt For Week 5, While Team Not Committing To Starting Center

The Ravens are preparing this week as if quarterback, Lamar Jackson might not be able to face the Falcons, with head coach Jesse Minter still speaking in very cryptic terms about the superstar’s ankle injury, while it also sounds like rookie guard Vega Ioane has a strong chance to stay at center for at least another week.

Minter, a rookie coach still having to sort through a lot of personnel issues, would be wise not to further complicate his job by letting Ioane continue to rep at center no matter who his quarterback is. Jackson, who did not play in the second half as reserve Snoop Huntley took over, got an MRI on his ankle Monday. The two-time MVP is a unique talent who generally needs to feel very good about his ability to burst and escape and it has not been uncommon for him to miss time for these types of injuries.

The Ravens have taken the long-view approach to potentially nagging injuries to left tackle Ronnie Stanley, top receiver Zay Flowers and top edge rusher Trey Hendrickson already this season, and Minter’s tone seemed to connote that possibility in his Monday press conference. Minter wouldn’t commit to any timetable for Jackson and said the team was still “gathering a lot of information” from his MRI.

“We’ll see where that shakes out,” Minter said, adding, “I really don’t think it’s going to be crazy long-term, but we’ll see what happens.”

Minter did not offer an update on blocking tight end Durham Smythe (Achilles), who has proven to be a vital cog in all aspects of the offense at the line of scrimmage, or corner Marlon Humphrey (calf) and guard Andrew Vorhees (foot), who also left the 24-18 win over the Titans and did not return.

More OL Shuffling?

No matter what the Ravens decide at center – again, moving Ioane will open them up to significant criticism given how suspect A-gap pass protection was prior to this rookie taking over – they are potentially going to have to shuffle starting guards, again, with Vorhees in doubt and youngster Emery Jones Jr. stepping up Sunday. Ioane basically shutdown Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, arguably the most disruptive interior defender in the NFL the last two seasons, on the pass rush and had no significant issues snapping the ball.

“I thought it was really impressive for him to play that position … to have one full week to prepare to play those elite defensive tackles they have, and to play the way he did,” Minter said. Outside of a “couple of snap infractions,” he’d like to have back, Minter didn’t offer much of a critique (nor should he).

Minter did not explicitly commit to a starter for Week 5, and intimated the team is continuing to look at options to bolster offensive line personnel after adding two journeymen to the practice squad last week.

“He’s proven he’s definitely one of our best interior linemen, if not our best interior lineman,” Minter said, “and wherever he plays we’ll feel really good about.”

Minter also reiterated a message from post-game Sunday, that the limited scope of the offense in the second half after Jackson was injured was more about the rain and playing conditions and continued injuries the team was dealing with and not an indication of what it believes Huntley is capable of. Of course, the profile of the passing game – and in particular the ability to connect with Zay Flowers all over the field - will not be the same with Huntley.

The back-up is far more conservative pushing the ball downfield, and is not nearly as explosive as Jackson keeping the ball and running, though he is plenty mobile. Jackson is leading the NFL at 10.1 yards/attempt this season, while Huntley is at 5.9/attempt for his career.

“He’s been in must-win situations and got the job done,” Minter said of Huntley. “He’s played well, the guys believe in him, and that’s as important as anything.”

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