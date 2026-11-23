Part of what made Jesse Minter such an irresistible choice for Ravens general manager and team president Sashi Brown, besides him being a newbie and incredibly malleable and willing to work cheap, was his deep ties to this organization.

He had worked here as a very young assistant on defense, under Wink Martindale (who isn’t shy about detailing DeCosta’s role in this franchise’s collapse), and understood the loftiest of standards set for Baltimore on defense. Minter had mastered the fabric and schemes of the past that would allow him to erase the many mistakes of former coordinator Zach Orr (who, what do you know, was a superior coach of this defense than Minter has proven to be).

DeCosta and Brown and owner Steve Bisciotti bathed themselves in their past and claimed Minter as one of their own and anointed him capable of leading the franchise to the Super Bowl in his first year here – despite a staff of relatives, neophytes and college buddies – because it was potential Hall of Fame head coach John Harbaugh and his expensive staff there holding this roster and this franchise back. That's the parable they pushed.

So, one can assume, nothing laid out in this article could surprise Minter, an expert on the Ravens’ defensive history who already has a uniquely bleak place in it and is making a strong case to be fired after one year on the job, with Sunday’s debacle to the Panthers the latest example of how ill-equipped he appears to run an NFL defense at this point, let alone an entire team. He can’t manage personnel on special teams, he can’t manage timeouts and he is commanding one of the most embarrassing defenses in the history of this franchise.

The Panthers created explosive plays against Minter like everyone else does, and when they needed a late drive for a field goal to take a 35-33 lead, of course they got it. It's time for Anthony Weaver, or someone else, to call plays.

"I'm the head coach, and I'm calling the plays on defense," Minter said in asking for blame (though also deflected plenty to the offense and special teams when his D is the culprit. Here’s who bad this defense, through its first 11 games, ranks with every other in Ravens history.

Scoring

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs for a touchdown while Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) defends during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter has already allowed 294 points. Only two teams in franchise history have allowed more in 11 games; the 1996 team that had just relocated from Cleveland, was scrambling and had most of the resources in the offensive side of the ball. The other was 2007, a team that totally fell apart, looked a lot like this one, and got Brian Billick, the first Super Bowl winning coach in franchise history, fired.

That 2007 team also lost six straight games, with Minter’s team becoming just the third in franchise history to do so a mere 11 games in. That 2007 team – a coach killer, forcing Bisciotti into action for the first time – lost nine in a row, a franchise low. Minter’s outfit, overseen by a front office that is becoming a laughingstock (the Daniel Jones pursuit is a chef’s kiss), seems quite capable of that and might not win again.

Minter’s Ravens have the third-worst point differential (-52) through 11 games in franchise history.

Pass Defense

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs the ball while Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) attempts to tackle during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter’s defense is truly horrific and broken in the second half, where the lack of adjustments and tactical shifts have utterly undermined any chance to win and led them to blow a double-digit lead for the fifth time this season (they lost four of those games, continuing the nastiest of trades that dates back to DeCosta taking over for legendary GM Ozzie Newsome). But in its totality, this pass defense has been a joke.

Minter is supposed to have the secret sauce like former Ravens coordinator Mike Macdonald to win up front with light boxes and flood the quadrants of the field where the QB is most likely to pass with willing defenders. Worked with the Chargers; been a disaster here. he has a team-record $160M defensive payroll and none of his big-money players is having a strong season.

The Ravens, despite facing pedestrian-or-worse QBs (like Bryce Young Sunday), have allowed an opposing QB rating of 96.6 – that’s third worst through 11 games in franchise history. They not only do not get any plays on the ball – TJ Tampa registered their first interception by a corner all season on Sunday – but they can’t even prevent big plays despite teams pushing the ball downfield on them.

Opposing QBs are completing 66% of their passes (third worst through 11 games). They have just 22 sacks – a grand total of two from alleged season-changing “closer” Trey Hendrickson HYPR EX – which is fifth lowest in Ravens history through this point in the season. Ten total takeaways for a mastermind coordinator who was going to put players in pristine position is damning.

Sunday was the same typical garbage – middle of field wide open, no one defending the slot – and Minter had no answers for it. He tried putting Kyle Hamilton back deeper in coverage and he gave up a 35-yard pass and did nothing on the football.

Young was 14/18 for 143 yds with a TD (118.3 rating) throwing to the middle of the field and 12/14 for 146 yds (110.1 rating) throwing to the slot. It’s no coincidence that Minter’s operation has so much in common with the 1996 edition that was just trying to get through the relocation and the one that cost Billick his job.

It merits a similar outcome.

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