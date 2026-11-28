Derrick Henry is coming off his best game of the season running the football.

He helped the offense stay balanced and productive against the Panthers and bounced back from a disaster against the Chargers. He also benefitted from a terrible offensive line bowing up for its best outing of 2026, by far, but that’s also not the norm and not sustainable and that group is getting shuffled yet again after their top lineman, rookie guard Vega Ioane, was ruled out after picking up an injury in practice. And they are also about to face a Texans defensive line that has been quite stout against the run.

The cruel reality for the Ravens in a season full of them is that Henry is not a fit for this team anymore without Lamar Jackson doing genius things with his legs and arms every week and without a strong line in front of him and without getting to road grade teams with a lead in the second half anymore. Closing out his age 32 season, he looks like a 32-year-old running back (as we always warned he probably would considering the limitations around here).

At this stage of his career Henry needs everything around him to be strong, he is built for a true contender and not a pretender that desperately needs to start rebuilding, and while his contract is structured in a way where he will probably be back n 2027, the Ravens need to get real about what sort of role he can handle and how much of a compliment he needs to be, and not a guy who they merely hand the ball to 300 times. Those days are gone.

There are three aspects of his game that more directly speak to this obvious dynamic, but before we get there, here is where Henry’s 2026 campaign ranks compared to the rest of his career (which began with the Titans in 2016).

YPC: 4.0 (worst of his career) Career Avg: 4.8

YB4Contact: 0.77 (2nd worst) Career Avg: 1.22

1D/Rush: 21.2% (2nd worst) Career Avg: 23.8%

Rush EPA: -0.10 (worst) Career: +0.03

Explosive%: 4.5% (worst) Career Avg: 8.8%

3rd/4th and 1 conv: 37.5% (worst) Career Avg: 73.8%

That paints a bleak picture – and not being able to pick up a short-yardage yard when you need it has been a problem for multiple years now. But there are three other areas that even more directly point to this not being the fit it used to be (and no fit whatsoever if Jackson decides he wants to be elsewhere in 2027.

Workload

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) attempts to tackle Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Stat: 3,281 Career Touches (regular season and playoffs)

Henry is now over 3000 touches into his career. He is entering his age 33 season. And this has been a particularly rough season with him about to crack 200 carries before the bye week, rookie coordinator Declan Doyle seemingly intent on having him go over 300 carries in three straight seasons for the first time in his career and doing so getting blown up at or behind the line of scrimmage more than ever before.

This has not been him running so often very late in games with a lead against overmatched defenses, romping for big gains and galloping through space. Nope. Nothing like that at all. Everything has been a struggle and there is a lot of football still ahead and it will be mostly rough. And the Ravens have shown no willingness to let rookie Adam Randall chip into Henry’s role.

Not trading him at the deadline was silly.

Fumbling

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) forces Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) to fumble during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Stat: 4 lost fumbles last 2 seasons; 7 in prior 2529 regular season touches

This is now a part of his profile, especially when asked to hold the football in close-and-late situations. He fumbles off screen passes and runs and going back to the playoff loss at Buffalo in 2024 it’s become a shocking part of his game.

Once considered unthinkable it’s now become baked into their cake – when they chole away games there is generally a fumble from Henry or Zay Flowers involved in it. “I am starting to get concerned about the fumbling,” longtime successful NFL general manager Marty Hurney, who studies the Ravens for us on “The Daily Flock Show,” told us when making the case for dealing Henry ahead of the trade deadline.

The finisher can not be worried about holding onto the football when it matters most, but it’s clear that’s where Henry is.

Declining Elusiveness

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Stat: 15% Tackle Avoid rate 2025-26; 20% from 2017-2024

He cannot do as much for himself as he used to be able to, at the exact moment he’s being asked to do more than ever before if/when he hits the open field. The yards before contract has become tragic and there is no reason to expect that to improve.

Cam Jurgens has been a massive disappointment and expecting him to be a regular center looks a stretch. John Simpson has simply been one of the worst starting guards in the NFL and both tackles have struggled, too.

Elite blocking tight end Durham Smythe was lost for the season, and Doyle didn’t need All Pro fullback Pat Ricard anymore; Ricard told me the Ravens never made any attempt to bring him back as much as he wanted to stay in Baltimore. So good luck with all this next season. Even if Jackson stays, this offensive line is desperate for a speed back who can explode in the pistol and attack the perimeter in ways Henry can’t.

He averaged 6.4 yards per carry on outside zone runs in 2024-2025 and it’s at 4.7 and dropping this season, with this failure line unable to execute what had been bread and butter and Doyle not adjusting the scheme.

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