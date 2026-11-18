The window for the Baltimore Ravens to win with anything of note with the core that legendary general manager Ozzie Newsome imparted when he handed over day-to-day duties running the organization is over.

At 4-6, with five straight losses and one of the worst sustained stretches in the history of the franchise, with a first-year head coach who is making the case to be a potential one-and-done, and with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson holding the future of the franchise in his hands in 2027 based on whether he wants to stay in Baltimore or go somewhere else, these are perilous times indeed. Newsome’s group peaked in 2023, failing general manager Eric DeCosta took over in 2019 and was more empowered than ever this season with legendary coach John Harbaugh fired ... and this franchise looks lost.

And add longtime NFL analyst and former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, who battled the Ravens at the height of that rivalry and has studied them closely ever since, to the legion of guests who have come on “The Daily Flock Show” lately to express their belief that Minter’s coaching tenure absolutely should be in the balance, that the Ravens face an inevitable reboot regardless, that DeCosta should probably be cast aside, and Jackson quite likely and reasonably will want to play elsewhere in 2027.

It’s been getting heavy in Owings Mills and with each mounting defeat, with the Ravens’ remarkably slim playoff offs growing slimmer, the overarching questions about their roster and payroll and cap situation and future become more pressing. Clark expressed a belief similar to what longtime Raiders team president Amy Trask recently conveyed about Minter and rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle effectively coaching for the jobs, and he believes years of serious missteps in how DeCosta and owner Steve Bisciotti have handled Jackson’s unique brilliance have painted the franchise into a dark corner they might not be able to get out of.

Lamar’s Call

Jan 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Sashi Brown, Jesse Minter, and Eric DeCosta on the podium at the press conference introducing Jesse Minter at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark pointed out severe limitations in Baltimore offensive line, outside receivers, and run game, and Jackson’s absence has exposed this roster as being one of the worst in football – too old and far too bloated in ket spots. Getting Jackson to reup on a long-term deal after he has amassed unprecedented leverage feels more and more like a longshot to many around the football world.

“Ozzie Newsome gave the Baltimore Ravens the greatest parting gift of all time,” Clark noted. “You kidding me? He said, ‘Look, I'm not going to leave you stranded. I'm going to do something that nobody else is willing to do and I'm gonna move up in the first round (in 2018) and draft this kid because I know he's special.

“Here: You're welcome. Build around him. And they haven't done that in the way that I think makes Lamar Jackson likely to in any way take any shorts to be with this program or to feel that he's been treated in a way that he's a fabric of everything they want to do going forward.”

Indeed, Jackson’s’ path with this franchise has been nothing like what Josh Allen has experienced with the Bills or what Patrick Mahomes has experienced with the Chiefs. He played out his entire rookie contract without the Ravens added a penny in additional incentives, was placed on a non-exclusive franchise tag, was a part of a collusion claim and issues a public trade demand before finally getting his last deal done and has rebuffed all of Baltimore’s offers (however robust or not; who knows) since.

It’s super smart on his part, and seems like perfect timing, too, with this franchise falling to pieces the moment he misses a game, to be able to call his own shot.

“If I'm Lamar Jackson and regardless of what you say about playoff struggles, my level of play has been what it was here,” Clark said. “Yet, I haven't been treated that way in so many different terms. What am I staying for? Why do I want to be here?

“Like, what loyalty do I need to show and in that, what are you going to tell me about our plans for next year - for moving forward for next year - that make me want to stay, right? Those are the conversations we have to have.”

Clark illuminates the player perspective in a way few can, and also exposes just how rudimentary and searching Minter’s scheme and approach has become on the defensive side of the ball, where he was supposed to be an immediate home-run hire. The Ravens future looks as bleak as it ever has, and there will be more humbling losses still to come.

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