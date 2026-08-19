3 Ravens Players With the Most To Gain Ahead of Joint Practices in Minnesota
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The Baltimore Ravens are heading to the Midwest fortwo days of joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings ahead of Saturday’s Week 2 preseason matchup. Coming off a dominant win over the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, the next 48 hours could be pivotal for players still trying to establish themselves.
Joint practices give both teams a chance to get the most out of their first‑team units and offer opportunities for players to climb the depth chart.
“It’s that time where you get a chance to line up and play against somebody else. I think you get the juices going a little bit more like a game situation. I know our guys are excited about that,” head coach Jesse Minter said.
Here are a few players who are expected to bring extra competitive fire over the next two days.
Jovaughn Gwyn - IOL
Gwynn delivered an impressive outing in his Ravens debut last Saturday, reinforcing that the battle for the starting center job remains wide open. Over 76 snaps, the fourth‑year pro showed the athleticism he brings to the position.
He fired off the ball, generated movement on double teams and used sound technique climbing to the second level, creating sizable lanes on zone runs. Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford brought Gwynn with him to Baltimore, and Saturday’s performance showed why.
Gwynn still has plenty to prove. If he can stack quality reps against defensive tackles Caleb Banks and Jalen Redmond, the praise surrounding his development will only grow.
Matthew Hibner - TE
Hibner was the standout in the Ravens’ tight end room after his performance against Philadelphia, and now the question is how he builds on that momentum.
The fifth‑round rookie hauled in all five of his targets for 61 yards and earned a 92.6 grade from PFF. The PFF Rookie Team of the Week honoree showed how he can fit into a revamped Ravens offense, with improved route running since his final season at SMU. His run blocking still needs work, but the potential is clear.
Hibner will get a chance to showcase his skill set against first‑team defenders. Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is expected to keep a close eye on how the young tight end performs in team periods — both as a blocker and a pass catcher.
Mike Green - EDGE
The second‑year edge rusher saw a variety of looks in the opening week of the preseason, working out various stances and techniques along the line. His reps mostly came against second‑ and third‑team tackles.
During the upcoming practices in Minnesota, it’s fair to expect defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and defensive line coach Lou Esposito to match Green up with top‑tier competition, including top‑15 offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw in one‑on‑one drills and how he can keep containment on a scrambling quarterback Kyler Murray in team drills.
Outside of practicing against Ronnie Stanley everyday, this will be the first challenge that Green can overcome during this training camp period.
Green is in an environment that could unlock significant upside, surrounded by veteran pass rushers and guided by a trenches‑minded coordinator. These next two practices will serve as a litmus test for how much progress he has made this offseason.
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Donovan Gibbs is a former Division I Football player at Long Island University. H enjoys writing about football, baseball and basketball. Born and raised in Queens, New York, Gibbs is actually a lifelong Ravens and Orioles fan.Follow 631Don