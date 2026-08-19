3 Ravens Players With the Most To Gain Ahead of Joint Practices in Minnesota

The Baltimore Ravens are heading to the Midwest fortwo days of joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings ahead of Saturday’s Week 2 preseason matchup. Coming off a dominant win over the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, the next 48 hours could be pivotal for players still trying to establish themselves.

Joint practices give both teams a chance to get the most out of their first‑team units and offer opportunities for players to climb the depth chart.

“It’s that time where you get a chance to line up and play against somebody else. I think you get the juices going a little bit more like a game situation. I know our guys are excited about that,” head coach Jesse Minter said.

Here are a few players who are expected to bring extra competitive fire over the next two days.

Jovaughn Gwyn - IOL

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) greets lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gwynn delivered an impressive outing in his Ravens debut last Saturday, reinforcing that the battle for the starting center job remains wide open. Over 76 snaps, the fourth‑year pro showed the athleticism he brings to the position.

Came away very impressed from Jovaughn Gwyn



Showed really solid movement skills in space, is able to work to level 2 of the defense and find work. Keeps his weight under him and can flip his hips to seal angles pic.twitter.com/63ojzdkG9k — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) August 17, 2026

He fired off the ball, generated movement on double teams and used sound technique climbing to the second level, creating sizable lanes on zone runs. Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford brought Gwynn with him to Baltimore, and Saturday’s performance showed why.

Gwynn still has plenty to prove. If he can stack quality reps against defensive tackles Caleb Banks and Jalen Redmond, the praise surrounding his development will only grow.

Matthew Hibner - TE

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Matt Hibner (88) catches a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hibner was the standout in the Ravens’ tight end room after his performance against Philadelphia, and now the question is how he builds on that momentum.

The fifth‑round rookie hauled in all five of his targets for 61 yards and earned a 92.6 grade from PFF. The PFF Rookie Team of the Week honoree showed how he can fit into a revamped Ravens offense, with improved route running since his final season at SMU. His run blocking still needs work, but the potential is clear.

Every target to Matthew Hibner vs the Eagles.



Big fan of his coming out and looks like a very natural Likely replacement pic.twitter.com/v9eT7vhJw0 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 16, 2026

Hibner will get a chance to showcase his skill set against first‑team defenders. Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is expected to keep a close eye on how the young tight end performs in team periods — both as a blocker and a pass catcher.

Mike Green - EDGE

Jul 29, 2026; Ownings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (15) during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second‑year edge rusher saw a variety of looks in the opening week of the preseason, working out various stances and techniques along the line. His reps mostly came against second‑ and third‑team tackles.

Mike Green looking PHYSICAL in year 2. pic.twitter.com/rwVbgAkXUj — SleeperRavens (@SleeperRavenss) August 16, 2026

During the upcoming practices in Minnesota, it’s fair to expect defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and defensive line coach Lou Esposito to match Green up with top‑tier competition, including top‑15 offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw in one‑on‑one drills and how he can keep containment on a scrambling quarterback Kyler Murray in team drills.

Outside of practicing against Ronnie Stanley everyday, this will be the first challenge that Green can overcome during this training camp period.

Green is in an environment that could unlock significant upside, surrounded by veteran pass rushers and guided by a trenches‑minded coordinator. These next two practices will serve as a litmus test for how much progress he has made this offseason.