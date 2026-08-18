6 Ravens With Soaring Stock Who Flipped Depth Charts in Preseason Game 1

The Baltimore Ravens had way more players who boosted their respective stocks as it pertains to winning a job, earning more playing time or just flat-out making the final 53-man roster than there were those who didn't, coming out of Week 1 of the preseason

However, there are a handful whose performances were so impressive and impactful that they've either cemented or emerged as favorites to reach their goals of playing meaningful snaps at their respective positions.

Here are half a dozen players who saw their stocks soar in head coach Jesse Minter's first win, in which they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-7.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Just when it seemed like the third-round rookie's already rising stock couldn't get any more conceivably higher, he went out and proved he's not just a training camp practice merchant in his preseason debut against the Eagles. Lane all but cemented himself as the winner of the Ravens' No. 3 receiver competition despite being outproduced on paper by fourth-rounder Elijah Sarratt by the end of the game.

It only took Lane one half of action to prove that he was and is the real deal, reeling in all three of his passes for 38 receiving yards and a touchdown. In doing so, he proved that he's more than just a prototypical 'X' who lives out on the boundary, as all of his catches were made over the middle of the field and either moved the chains or finished in the end zone.

Lane had to adjust to a slightly errant pass to make his first reception for 18 yards and a first down on an over route, found a soft spot in zone coverage just beyond the sticks to extend the drive with a four-yard catch on a shallow route for his second and dragged two defenders across the goal line after running a dig route for a 16-yard strike on his second. There's no denying or being skeptical about the kind of role this rookie will have in the Ravens' offense because it's going to be significant.

TE Matt Hibner

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Matt Hibner (88) catches a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After weeks of fans and pundits lamenting about how underwhelming the Ravens' depth at the tight end position behind and including three-time Pro Bowl veteran Mark Andrews was at the onset of training camp, this fourth-round rookie silenced those doubters and gave them something to be excited about instead in his NFL debut.

When the Ravens traded up to take Hibner on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, general manager Eric DeCosta shared afterwards that it was with the vision that he'd help offset the loss of Isaiah Likely in the complementary pass-catching role. Against the Eagles, the former Michigan Wolverine and SMU Mustang showed that he is more than up to the task, finishing second on the team in targets (5), receptions (5) and receiving yards (61).

Hibner did the bulk of his damage in the first half with four catches for 52 yards, the first of which came on the Ravens' second offensive play from scrimmage, when he gained separation on a wheel route deep down the left sideline for a 29-yard catch-and-run. He then proceeded to pick up first downs on three of his next four catches, all while displaying soft hands and impressive YAC ability, particularly on a screen where he picked up 13 yards.

Big play to @MatthewHibner to get things started!!



Tune in on @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/Ci16UyZol2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2026

While veteran blocking specialist Durham Smythe will still likely be the first man up to join Andrews on the field in the Ravens' 12-personnel packages, expect Hibner to see the field early and often if he continues to flash as he did in the opener over the next two preseason games and joint practices.

IOL Jovaughn Gwyn



Jul 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens lineman Jovaughn Gwyn (54) during practice at the Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth-year pro did more to boost his stock than, arguably, anybody else on either side of the ball for the Ravens in this game, as he is now firmly a legitimate contender, if not the outright frontrunner, to win the starting center job following his outstanding performance. While Gwyn was the second center to enter the game after Danny Pinter got the starting nod but was only in for the first two series. He was by far the more impressive of the two interior linemen when it came to both run-blocking and pass protection, displaying athleticism in space, good balance and a strong anchor.

Came away very impressed from Jovaughn Gwyn



Showed really solid movement skills in space, is able to work to level 2 of the defense and find work. Keeps his weight under him and can flip his hips to seal angles pic.twitter.com/63ojzdkG9k — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) August 17, 2026

"It's about how you play, and I thought he played really well," Minter said. "He'll continue to get some opportunities. I thought that was a really good showing for him and kind of what I thought he would be and it showed up on tape so [it's] a big week for that whole position, I would say, this week with the joint practices and also another game so I look forward to that competition continuing."

At this point, it's not even a guarantee that 10th-year veteran Ethan Pocic, who was signed at the onset of training camp and widely assumed to be the starter, will make the final 53-man roster if he keeps working with the third-team.

Gwyn has been getting groomed by Ravens offensive line coach and run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford for the past four years, since entering the league as a seventh-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons out of South Carolina in the 2023 NFL Draft. He could wind up being the renowned developer's latest success story, joining the likes of 2025 Pro Bowler Drew Dalman, who spent the first five years of his career under Ledford's tutelage before breaking the bank in free agency with the Chicago Bears last offseason.

CB Keyon Martin

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) celebrates after sacking the quarterback in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After blossoming as one of the stars of training camp and the preseason as an undrafted rookie last year, Martin is determined to have history repeat itself heading into his second season in the league. He started the game at the nickel spot and was the Ravens' most disruptive defender over the course of the game, recording four solo tackles, including two for a loss and logging the Ravens' lone sack of the game on a well-executed blitz.

Keyon Martin will play his way into contributing snaps in the regular season. Minter is going to have so much fun dialing up nickel blitzes for this kid. Keyon reminds me a lot of Arther Maulet when he played here in 2023. pic.twitter.com/TdHdR8fUoC — jeremiah🐦‍⬛ (@NewEraMiah) August 17, 2026

Martin is in a competition with fifth-round rookie Chandler Rivers for the primary backup slot corner role and held off the first-year pro until the fourth quarter. He also stood out on special teams, which is a vital role he needs to be able to perform to increase his odds of not only making the roster but also being a regular active player on game days. At this rate, he's making it nearly impossible for the Ravens to consider exposing him to waivers at final cutdown time.

Keyon Martin was the Ravens' highest-rated player on defense last night, per PFF, but this was my favorite play. pic.twitter.com/n4pWvOeqGB — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 16, 2026

"The same things that I do in practice, I pride myself on doing in the games," Martin said. "If you can do it in practice, then you should be able to do it under the lights. We have two more preseason games, and we still have some more weeks of camp and practice. So, today was just a stepping stone, but I still have a couple more weeks of camp and a long season ahead of me."

Developmental OT's

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Gerad Lichtenhan (78) blocks during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A pair of young players who aren't getting talked about enough for how well and how much they played in the opener are second-year offensive tackles Carson Vinson and Gerad Lichtenhan. With starting bookends Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten among the established first-stringers who didn't dress, they each started the game, with Vinson at left tackle for all but the final 14 offensive snaps, while Lichtenhan was the only player to be on the field for all 80 of the offense's total snaps.

Vinson was selected in the fifth round of last year's draft out of Alabama A&M, while Lichtenhan was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State. Both were viewed as developmental prospects in need of refinement, and the opener showed just how far they each have come in their respective career arcs, as they helped consistently provide clean pockets for all three of the Ravens' quarterbacks who saw time against the Eagles.

"I thought both [Vinson and Lichtenhan] really acquitted themselves well," Minter said. "They played a ton of snaps. They really got an opportunity to play a majority of the game. [They] did some really good stuff — and that is a good [Eagles] defense. Those guys did a really good job — whatever group they have in there that is a good defense. I thought overall, those guys handled their own, did a good job in the run game and the pass game. We had some really nice pockets for our quarterbacks. We had some really good movement in the run game. [I want to] definitely shout out those guys."

Even after the team's recent signing of veteran David Sharpe to provide some experienced depth at the position, Vinson remains the favorite to serve as the Ravens' swing tackle for this upcoming season.