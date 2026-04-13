Ravens 7-Round Mock Draft: Top Needs Get Addressed With Premium Picks in Trade Back Scenario
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The consensus among league and media circles is that, since the top of the 2026 NFL Draft class isn't loaded with stars, there likely won't be many trades in the first round. While that might prove to be true when the season is over, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves in a prime position in the top 15, where they could field calls from a team in the early to late 20s looking to move up for a specific player who falls to them at No. 14 overall.
In this mock draft scenario, the Kansas City Chiefs come up from No. 29 at the bottom of the first round and offer the Ravens that pick and No. 40 overall in the second round so they can come up for a coveted prospect at a premium position like cornerback to target Tennessee's Jermod McCoy. In doing so, general manager Eric DeCosta is now equipped with the early capital he needs to address more of the team's top needs.
With that in mind, here is a full seven-round projection for how the Ravens' 2026 NFL Draft class could play out in the event that they are able to trade back to recoup more assets in the range many analysts believe the greatest depth of this year's class is, the second and third rounds.
First round No. 29: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
The Ravens got their star pass rusher, who specializes in getting after the quarterback, by inking four-time Pro Bowl veteran Trey Hendrickson to the biggest free-agent deal in franchise history.
With this pick, they land a heavy-handed all-around edge defender who fits the mold of what they have traditionally looked for at the position, who will enter the league as an upper-echelon run defender with more upside to blossom as a pass rusher. Young is coming off a senior season in which he recorded career highs with 6.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss and was named Defensive MVP of the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl All-Star game.
Second round No. 40: CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
With the additional Day 2 pick they received from the Chiefs to trade back in the first round, the Ravens bolster their secondary with a playmaker who makes up for his lack of ideal measurables by playing with great instincts, ball skills and physicality.
Since four-time Pro Bowl veteran Marlon Humphrey is heading into a contract year and is coming off a down season, the team grabs his potential successor, as Ponds can also play inside at the slot as well as on the outside. He is coming off a junior season in which he led the national champion Hoosiers with a career-high 11 pass breakups and logged two interceptions.
Second round No. 45: IOL Gennings Dunker, Iowa
For the second year in a row, the Ravens use a Day 2 pick on a prospect who was a career right tackle in college but projects better to guard at the next level with this selection.
Dunker would come in and be a legitimate challenger for 2025 third-rounder Emery Jones for the starting right guard spot, and even if he doesn't win it outright, he would provide quality depth at multiple spots on the offensive line. He started 38 games during his college career, and some of his strengths as a blocker include heavy hands, impressive power at the point of attack, good hand placement, and an ability to get out in space on pulls.
Third round No. 80: IOL Logan Jones, Iowa
The Ravens take back-to-back Hawkeyes with this pick to find the ideal replacement for three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. It'd be fitting, if not poetic, to see Jones be his successor in the pros after doing the same in college four years ago.
Not only do they have hailing from the same program in common, but their athletic profiles and resumes of accolades are mirror images of each other as well. Both are former recipients of the Dave Rimington award, given to the most outstanding center in the nation, and make up for lacking in size by being nimble athletes who are tailor-made to play in outside zone-heavy run-blocking schemes like the one the Ravens are expected to deploy under new run-game coordinator and offensive line coach, Dwayne Ledford.
Fourth round No. 115: DT Chris McClellan, Missouri
Given the uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of two-time Pro Bowl veteran Nnamdi Madubuike, the Ravens need more youth and depth in the trenches on that side of the ball, whether he returns to action or not.
They double-dip from the Tigers' talent pool with McClellan, who possesses ideal measurables at 6'4" and 313 pounds with 34" arms and is coming off a senior season where he showed more prowess as a pass rusher by finishing third on the team in sacks behind Young with a career-high six.
Fifth round No. 154: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
This year's off-ball linebacker class is one of the deepest in recent memory, and with 2025 fourth-rounder Teddye Buchanan recovering from a torn ACL that ended his rookie season mid-December, the Ravens could use some immediate depth and competition for fourth-year pro Trenton Simpson at the WILL spot.
Boettcher would be a great fit in Baltimore as someone with the instincts and playmaking ability to compete right away and step up at MIKE if needed. After being a two-sport athlete to begin his collegiate career, with baseball being the other, he came on strong over his final two years, recording back-to-back seasons of 90-plus total tackles, an interception, five-plus tackles for loss, four-plus pass breakups, and one or more sacks.
Fifth round No. 162: TE Marlin Klein, Michigan
Following the losses of both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency, the Ravens begin restocking their tight end depth with the former Wolverine whose time with the program overlapped with new head coach Jessie Minter. Even though he didn't post prolific numbers as a pass catcher in college, with just a combined 38 catches for 364 receiving yards and one touchdown in four seasons, he still showed some promising flashes in that aspect of the game. As a senior, he averaged 22.5 yards per catch, and his upside as a traditional in-line 'Y' to fill Kolar's role is high.
Fifth round No. 173: RB Kaelon Black, Indiana
While the Ravens are set at the top of the depth chart at running back with five-time Pro Bowl veteran Derrick Henry, their decision to willingly part ways with former undrafted speedster Keaton Mitchell by not tendering him cost them an explosive complementary piece.
After getting snubbed from the 2026 NFL Combine, Black showed out at his Pro Day with marks of 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, 37.5" in the vertical leap, 10'5" in the broad jump and 27 reps on the bench press. He was part of a two-headed monster for the Hoosiers in the backfield during their national title run, finishing with career-highs across the board by recording 1,040 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. His hard-nosed running style, contact balance, willingness to do whatever it takes and competitiveness will make him a perfect fit in Baltimore.
Fifth round No. 174: TE Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss
The Ravens double-dip at tight end in the same draft for the fifth time in franchise history with the selection of the former Rebel, who would likely end up having the better career between him and Klein if they got taken by the team in this order, given the historical trend.
Superstitions aside, Wright is the more experienced and productive pass catcher of the two, with 113 receptions for 1,603 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during his collegiate career with two different programs. He's a well-built, big-bodied target in the pass game who is a load to bring down in the open field and has the build-up speed to threaten vertically down the seam of opposing defenses.
Sixth round No. 211: EDGE George Gumbs, Florida
The Ravens take another edge defender with this pick of the former Gator, who is still relatively new to the position after starting his college career as a wide receiver and then tight end. He is just scratching the surface of his true potential on the defensive side of the ball and could get unlocked under the tutelage of Minter and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
Following the position switch during his third year at Northern Illinois, Gumbs Jr. recorded 11 sacks and 21 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. He's athletic enough to move well in space and drop into coverage and has a high ceiling as a run defender.
Seventh round No. 250: WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll
Although Ravens fans won't like it if the team waits until the seventh round to take a wideout in one of the deepest classes in recent memory, they'll be happy with how this shook out because the former Division III standout could prove to be one of the steals of the draft.
He was among a handful of prospects who were the talk of the town down in Mobile, Alabama, during the Senior Bowl, with how he consistently made plays in practice. Montgomery came to football late after being a basketball player and is a shifty slot receiver with tremendous upside. He capped off his college career with back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns, including 119 catches for 1,528 yards and 15 scores.
Seventh round No. 253: P Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse
The Ravens have to replace another star specialist for the second offseason in a row after homegrown First Team All Pro punter Jordan Stout followed former head coach John Harbaugh to the New York Giants on a deal that made him the highest-paid player at his position.
Stonehouse comes from a family of former standout college punters, including his cousin Ryan, who was named Second Team All Pro as a rookie in 2022 after leading the league in total punt yardage and yards per punt. As a senior for the Orangemen, he earned First Team All-ACC after ranking fifth in the FBS with a school-record 47.1 yards per punt with a long of 64 and recording six touchbacks, 25 fair catches and pinning 14 inside the opposing 20-yard line. He also finished his career as the program's all-time leader in career yards per punt with a mark of 45.8 yards.
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Josh is a writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI focusing primarily on original content and reporting. He provides analysis, breakdowns, profiles, and reports on important news and transactions from and about the Ravens. His professional resume as a sports reporter includes covering local events, teams, and athletes in his hometown of Anchorage, Alaska for Anchorage Daily News. His coverage on the Ravens and other NFL teams has been featured on Heavy.com/sports, Maryland Sports Blog and most recently Baltimore Beatdown from 2021 until 2025.