Ravens 7-Round Mock Draft: Top Needs Get Addressed With Premium Picks in Trade Back Scenario

The consensus among league and media circles is that, since the top of the 2026 NFL Draft class isn't loaded with stars, there likely won't be many trades in the first round. While that might prove to be true when the season is over, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves in a prime position in the top 15, where they could field calls from a team in the early to late 20s looking to move up for a specific player who falls to them at No. 14 overall.

In this mock draft scenario, the Kansas City Chiefs come up from No. 29 at the bottom of the first round and offer the Ravens that pick and No. 40 overall in the second round so they can come up for a coveted prospect at a premium position like cornerback to target Tennessee's Jermod McCoy. In doing so, general manager Eric DeCosta is now equipped with the early capital he needs to address more of the team's top needs.

With that in mind, here is a full seven-round projection for how the Ravens' 2026 NFL Draft class could play out in the event that they are able to trade back to recoup more assets in the range many analysts believe the greatest depth of this year's class is, the second and third rounds.

First round No. 29: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) moves in to tackle Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The Ravens got their star pass rusher, who specializes in getting after the quarterback, by inking four-time Pro Bowl veteran Trey Hendrickson to the biggest free-agent deal in franchise history.

With this pick, they land a heavy-handed all-around edge defender who fits the mold of what they have traditionally looked for at the position, who will enter the league as an upper-echelon run defender with more upside to blossom as a pass rusher. Young is coming off a senior season in which he recorded career highs with 6.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss and was named Defensive MVP of the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl All-Star game.

Second round No. 40: CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the additional Day 2 pick they received from the Chiefs to trade back in the first round, the Ravens bolster their secondary with a playmaker who makes up for his lack of ideal measurables by playing with great instincts, ball skills and physicality.

Since four-time Pro Bowl veteran Marlon Humphrey is heading into a contract year and is coming off a down season, the team grabs his potential successor, as Ponds can also play inside at the slot as well as on the outside. He is coming off a junior season in which he led the national champion Hoosiers with a career-high 11 pass breakups and logged two interceptions.

🎥Film Breakdown🎥



D’Angelo Ponds, CB - Indiana



- 5’9 | 182

- 43.5 inch vert 🤯

- 7 INTs & 31 passes defensed in his college career

- First-team All-American (2025)

- First-team All-Big Ten (2024, 2025) pic.twitter.com/eKMklXIEZA — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) March 15, 2026

Second round No. 45: IOL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (68) of Iowa and National offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) of Georgia Tech set up to block during the second half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

For the second year in a row, the Ravens use a Day 2 pick on a prospect who was a career right tackle in college but projects better to guard at the next level with this selection.

Dunker would come in and be a legitimate challenger for 2025 third-rounder Emery Jones for the starting right guard spot, and even if he doesn't win it outright, he would provide quality depth at multiple spots on the offensive line. He started 38 games during his college career, and some of his strengths as a blocker include heavy hands, impressive power at the point of attack, good hand placement, and an ability to get out in space on pulls.

Third round No. 80: IOL Logan Jones, Iowa

Iowa center Logan Jones (65) runs onto the field during a NCAA football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. 221022 Iowa Ohio St Fb 070 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ravens take back-to-back Hawkeyes with this pick to find the ideal replacement for three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. It'd be fitting, if not poetic, to see Jones be his successor in the pros after doing the same in college four years ago.

Not only do they have hailing from the same program in common, but their athletic profiles and resumes of accolades are mirror images of each other as well. Both are former recipients of the Dave Rimington award, given to the most outstanding center in the nation, and make up for lacking in size by being nimble athletes who are tailor-made to play in outside zone-heavy run-blocking schemes like the one the Ravens are expected to deploy under new run-game coordinator and offensive line coach, Dwayne Ledford.

Fourth round No. 115: DT Chris McClellan, Missouri

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team defensive tackle Chris McClellan (97) of Missouri works against American Team offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (60) of Ohio State during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Given the uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of two-time Pro Bowl veteran Nnamdi Madubuike, the Ravens need more youth and depth in the trenches on that side of the ball, whether he returns to action or not.

They double-dip from the Tigers' talent pool with McClellan, who possesses ideal measurables at 6'4" and 313 pounds with 34" arms and is coming off a senior season where he showed more prowess as a pass rusher by finishing third on the team in sacks behind Young with a career-high six.

#Missouri IDL Chris McClellan is one of my favorites in the 2026 IDL draft class.



Really good hand usage and explosiveness, great technique overall, and improved his sack production with 6 this past season. Top-100 on my Big Board. pic.twitter.com/ErgT8LR1jS — Andy (@AndyyNFL) March 11, 2026

Fifth round No. 154: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher hits Penn State wide receiver Devonte Ross as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year's off-ball linebacker class is one of the deepest in recent memory, and with 2025 fourth-rounder Teddye Buchanan recovering from a torn ACL that ended his rookie season mid-December, the Ravens could use some immediate depth and competition for fourth-year pro Trenton Simpson at the WILL spot.

Boettcher would be a great fit in Baltimore as someone with the instincts and playmaking ability to compete right away and step up at MIKE if needed. After being a two-sport athlete to begin his collegiate career, with baseball being the other, he came on strong over his final two years, recording back-to-back seasons of 90-plus total tackles, an interception, five-plus tackles for loss, four-plus pass breakups, and one or more sacks.

With MLB Opening Day it’s a good time to highlight #Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher as a Day 3 option in the Draft.



13th round pick in baseball, he’s noticeably intelligent and a really good tackler in run support. Has the tools to play in the NFL for awhile. pic.twitter.com/IhvHLHrxqu — Andy (@AndyyNFL) March 26, 2026

Fifth round No. 162: TE Marlin Klein, Michigan

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) makes a catch against Purdue defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the losses of both Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency, the Ravens begin restocking their tight end depth with the former Wolverine whose time with the program overlapped with new head coach Jessie Minter. Even though he didn't post prolific numbers as a pass catcher in college, with just a combined 38 catches for 364 receiving yards and one touchdown in four seasons, he still showed some promising flashes in that aspect of the game. As a senior, he averaged 22.5 yards per catch, and his upside as a traditional in-line 'Y' to fill Kolar's role is high.

Marlin Klein (6’6 248) Michigan



+ 1 drop prior to the 2025 season

+ In-line blocking ability

+ Good athlete with a 9.01 relative athletic score that included a 4.61 40-yard dash and a 36” vertical

+ Special teams’ experience

+ Competitive mentality

+ Team captain

+ Only started… pic.twitter.com/qqoZPTH4CZ — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) March 26, 2026

Fifth round No. 173: RB Kaelon Black, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) rushes the ball Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Ravens are set at the top of the depth chart at running back with five-time Pro Bowl veteran Derrick Henry, their decision to willingly part ways with former undrafted speedster Keaton Mitchell by not tendering him cost them an explosive complementary piece.

After getting snubbed from the 2026 NFL Combine, Black showed out at his Pro Day with marks of 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, 37.5" in the vertical leap, 10'5" in the broad jump and 27 reps on the bench press. He was part of a two-headed monster for the Hoosiers in the backfield during their national title run, finishing with career-highs across the board by recording 1,040 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. His hard-nosed running style, contact balance, willingness to do whatever it takes and competitiveness will make him a perfect fit in Baltimore.

Kaelon Black has improved his draft stock in the playoffs. Doesn't have great breakaway speed, but excellent vision & patience, plus some key blocks in pass pro pic.twitter.com/DuTfXu426q — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) January 12, 2026

Fifth round No. 174: TE Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) scores a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ravens double-dip at tight end in the same draft for the fifth time in franchise history with the selection of the former Rebel, who would likely end up having the better career between him and Klein if they got taken by the team in this order, given the historical trend.

Superstitions aside, Wright is the more experienced and productive pass catcher of the two, with 113 receptions for 1,603 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during his collegiate career with two different programs. He's a well-built, big-bodied target in the pass game who is a load to bring down in the open field and has the build-up speed to threaten vertically down the seam of opposing defenses.

Ole Miss TE Dae'Quan Wright has an intriguing profile. 2.08 Y/RR, 10.1 YAC/reception, and above average MTF pic.twitter.com/o01Ev1heo6 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 17, 2026

Sixth round No. 211: EDGE George Gumbs, Florida

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end George Gumbs Jr. (34) reacts after a sack on the quarterback against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Ravens take another edge defender with this pick of the former Gator, who is still relatively new to the position after starting his college career as a wide receiver and then tight end. He is just scratching the surface of his true potential on the defensive side of the ball and could get unlocked under the tutelage of Minter and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Following the position switch during his third year at Northern Illinois, Gumbs Jr. recorded 11 sacks and 21 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. He's athletic enough to move well in space and drop into coverage and has a high ceiling as a run defender.

You don't always see George Gumbs Jr.'s combine spider chart insanity on the field (yet), but when it's there, it's there. The first rep, where LSU's right tackle said, "F this dip-and-rip; I'm just going to tackle him" is pretty funny. And he gave Monroe Freeling problems. pic.twitter.com/a5TdtwVHqs — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 30, 2026

Seventh round No. 250: WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team wide receiver Tyren Montgomery (7) of John Carroll runs after a catch during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Although Ravens fans won't like it if the team waits until the seventh round to take a wideout in one of the deepest classes in recent memory, they'll be happy with how this shook out because the former Division III standout could prove to be one of the steals of the draft.

He was among a handful of prospects who were the talk of the town down in Mobile, Alabama, during the Senior Bowl, with how he consistently made plays in practice. Montgomery came to football late after being a basketball player and is a shifty slot receiver with tremendous upside. He capped off his college career with back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns, including 119 catches for 1,528 yards and 15 scores.

Tyren Montgomery has been UNGUARDABLE through two Senior Bowl practices



Standout WR from D3 John Carroll is playing his way into top 100 consideration pic.twitter.com/5crAC0ynot — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 29, 2026

Seventh round No. 253: P Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange punter Jack Stonehouse (41) kicks during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Ravens have to replace another star specialist for the second offseason in a row after homegrown First Team All Pro punter Jordan Stout followed former head coach John Harbaugh to the New York Giants on a deal that made him the highest-paid player at his position.

Stonehouse comes from a family of former standout college punters, including his cousin Ryan, who was named Second Team All Pro as a rookie in 2022 after leading the league in total punt yardage and yards per punt. As a senior for the Orangemen, he earned First Team All-ACC after ranking fifth in the FBS with a school-record 47.1 yards per punt with a long of 64 and recording six touchbacks, 25 fair catches and pinning 14 inside the opposing 20-yard line. He also finished his career as the program's all-time leader in career yards per punt with a mark of 45.8 yards.