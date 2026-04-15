Baltimore Ravens Hosted Day 2 Sleeper Pick at Position of Need

The Baltimore Ravens lost two of their top contributors at the tight end position in free agency when Isaiah Likely followed former head coach John Harbaugh to the New York Giants, and Charlie Kolar joined his brother, Jim, with the Los Angeles Chargers.

They still have three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews, who signed an extension late last season, and added veteran blocking specialist Durham Smythe as a free agent, but they need more depth.

With the 2026 NFL Draft just over a week away, teams around the league are finalizing their process of gathering the last bit of additional information on both well-known and unheralded prospects, now that Pro Day season has passed.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens were one of three teams that hosted former University of Georgia tight end Oscar Delp for an official 30-visit last week, along with the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings. He has his last two ahead of the draft scheduled with the Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

#Georgia TE Oscar Delp will finish out a long list of visits by having Top 30s with the #Bucs and #Chargers this week. He had #Patriots, #Ravens, and #Vikings last week. pic.twitter.com/GxYA11e4JB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2026

The former Bulldog is projected to come off the board as early as late Day 2 in the third round, where the Ravens hold the No. 80 overall selection, but he is most likely to hear his name called early in Day 3 in the fourth round, where the Ravens hold pick No. 115 overall.

Ravens can unlock a wealth of untapped potential

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs after a catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This year's tight end class is widely viewed as one of the strengths of the draft as arguably it's deepest talent pool. Delp is one of many prospects at the position who were either underutilized or just didn't have the opportunity to post prolific numbers as a pass catcher in college, but could take a major leap in that aspect of the game at the professional level.

During his four years at Georgia, he recorded a combined 70 catches for 854 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. For comparison, the 2025 recipient of the John Mackey Award that is given to the most outstanding tight end in the nation, was Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, who is projected to be a second-round pick and in his senior season alone, recorded 62 catches for 769 yards and four touchdowns.

It is understandable why he wasn't able to breakout during his first two years in college, given that he was behind both Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers as a freshman on the Bulldogs' national title-winning team under former Ravens coordinator Todd Monken. As a sophomore, he was still behind Bowers at tight end, and there was still stud wide receiver Ladd McConkey commanding as a primary target in the passing game. Yet, that still turned out to be Delp's most productive with 24 catches for 284 yards and an average of 20.3 yards per catch.

While the ball came his way sparingly in college, when it did, Delp showed impressive fluidity in his movements, short-area quickness at the top of his routes to create separation, reliable and soft hands, explosiveness into his routes, and the speed to run by and away linebackers after the catch. He is a complete prospect at the position who also thrives as a blocker and plays an in-line role with good hand placement, technique and leg drive.

Oscar Delp is my TE2 despite limited production because he’s an elite athlete who didn’t get the ball enough and a good blocker pic.twitter.com/6WBk9B4ppp — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 14, 2026

The Ravens are expected to continue to heavily utilize the tight end position moving forward in their new offense under first-year coordinator Declan Doyle, given his background with schemes that featured them prominently under Ben Johnson and Sean Payton.

Even if they do draft Delp, there is still a high likelihood that they will end up double-dipping at the position for the fifth time in franchise history with one of their picks in the later rounds, which include four in the fifth round alone.