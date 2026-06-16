Ben Roethlisberger Predicts Decline for Ravens; How Wrong Will He Be?

No love has been lost between these AFC North rivals. Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made a bold claim about the Ravens' future on his recent episode of the Footbahlin podcast.

While predicting the Steelers' performance in the upcoming season, the two-time Super Bowl champion said Baltimore is just beginning its decline, citing offseason decisions and the potential aging of key players as reasons.

He even predicts that the Ravens will lose both late-season matchups against the Steelers next year.

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on the Ravens



I think they’re falling apart. I don’t think they’re the same team...They just feel different. They feel like their window closed...To me, losing Harbaugh, King Henry’s a year older, his body’s taking a beating, what’s was… pic.twitter.com/JBtl0AZBO4 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) June 15, 2026

Is Harbaugh an addition by subtraction?

Roethlisberger’s first point centered on the coaching change from John Harbaugh to Jesse Minter. Big Ben has faced many Harbaugh-led teams over his 18-year career, and Baltimore’s decision to replace Harbaugh surprised him.

The NFL seems to be entering an era where established coaches with strong legacies are retiring or no longer wanted by their original teams. This shift is giving new coaches opportunities, and many have been successful.

Last year’s Super Bowl 60 champion was led by a second-year head coach. Among the 14 playoff teams, five were coached by someone with three or fewer years of experience.

Baltimore is following this trend while securing what may be the best available coaching option. Whether Jesse Minter lives up to the hype remains to be seen, but history suggests he might have some early good luck.

Is age a major factor?

Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith are both entering their age-29 seasons, while Derrick Henry and Ronnie Stanley are now 32. Although their ages might seem concerning, it's fair to say all four still have productive seasons ahead.

Jackson, in particular, has shown he performs well after injuries. After a season disrupted by injury in 2021, he returned in 2022 with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and rushed for 764 yards. In 2023, he came back from a PCL injury with an MVP-caliber season. While it’s easier to recover at 25 than 29, dismissing Jackson’s ability to return to form seems unrealistic.

Baltimore's youth movement also deserves mention: Zay Flowers coming off a career year, Kyle Hamilton earning an All-Pro nod and three Pro Bowl selections at age 25, Roger Rosengarten being an impactful starter at 24, same as Mike Green and Nate Wiggins at 22.

The average age of the Ravens roster is 26, the second youngest in the division and top 15 in the NFL. This balanced mix of young talent and experienced veterans reflects smart roster building, not a reason for panic.

Baltimore will have a chance to prove the doubters wrong when they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Based on how the offseason has unfolded so far, a decline does not seem imminent.