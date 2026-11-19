Struggling Ravens rookie head coach Jesse Minter was dismissive when questioned last week about relinquishing defensive play-calling duties amid his team’s collective failures. He should not have been.

There is a certain ego and hubris involved in performing that task for him – and ego and hubris have got the franchise into an ugly mess in all aspects of the organization – but Minter, soon enough, is going to see that the big picture of him trying to establish himself as anything close to an NFL head coach may require divesting himself of some duties. Longtime Raiders team president Amy Trask believes it must be on the table, and longtime NFL safety and NFL analyst Ryan Clark thinks the same thing.

Baltimore’s defense is a shell of what it was supposed to be.

The coverage is terrible, the pass rush is barely-pedestrian, they produce no turnovers or big plays and they have been the worst in the NFL in the second half. They blew double-digit leads with regularity back when the offense was good enough to build them (before Lamar Jackson got hurt) and lately they have been getting torn up in the first quarter of games to fall too far behind for the back-up QBs to have a chance.

Minter has not found the ability to motivate these players or make anything close to sage in-game adjustments in any aspect of play, bringing up questions of this being a potential one-and-done scenario should a five-game losing streak spill into December. Yes, calling plays on defense got him this job, but he’s become one of the worst coordinators in the NFL trying to wear both hats, and something has to give as players continue to say and do ridiculous things on their podcasts on the field of play with no accountability to this point.

It’s a dichotomy Minter better get his head around, fast.

Less Is More

Clark, who joined “The Daily Flock Show”’ this week, believes Minter needs to rely more on coordinator Anthony Weaver on game-day; Weaver is a former NFL player with a long coaching history on the defensive line and calling defenses himself.

“You say to yourself, this was the thing I was really good at,” Clark said of Minter calling plays. “And because I was really good at that thing, I want to continue doing that because that gives me something on game day I can control outside of delegation.

“So, I don't know if he should pull it back. What I do know is when I watched Miami play under Anthony Weaver defensively, Miami knew they sucked, right? No, they did … There was no secret. They were terrible. But their defense played hard as hell … They ran and they hit and they pressured ... Maybe, maybe giving Anthony Weaver that sort of control over the defense would help.

“Because no matter what, even though I see Anthony Weaver in the room every week, I know he's not the guy, right? Like, we got a different relationship cuz this is the guy. And so maybe him relinquishing that to (Weaver) would probably feel like I failed as a defensive coordinator here and I'm removing myself because I failed. Hopefully he would be able to see it as I'm not failing. I'm giving someone who I trust the power to make a difference on game day so I can now fully focus on this job I've earned.”

Clark, like many others, believes Minter has watered down his approach and shunned pre-snap masking just hoping to sit in a shell and take away big plays. Even that isn’t working. The standard has fallen so low, that just getting guts to run to the football and wrap up as tacklers has been too tall a task at times. Instead of Kyle Hamilton moving all over in a role where no one knows what he’s doing, Clark sees him just standing around at the line of scrimmage “90% of the time.”

It’s not bringing out the best in anyone (except linebacker Trenton Simpson), and other teams are picking on the weak links with abandon.

“I see it on film; other teams see it on film,” Clark said. “What adjustment is Anthony Weaver and Jesse Mentor making to get it right? And, yes, players got to make plays, but I also schematically I earned this job because of my success as a defensive coach. Where are the adjustments?

“We saw Mike Macdonald make those adjustments and become a head coach in Seattle, right? When are they going to make that adjustment with this iteration of the Baltimore Ravens?"

My best guess is - not this season.

Clark described it as a simplistic defense at this point. That might be kind. Teams attack corner Marlon Humphrey from the jump every week, there isn’t enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and Minter should be feeling the heat.

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