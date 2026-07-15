Every QB The Ravens Face This Season, Ranked From Worst To Best

One of the best and most effective ways to judge an NFL schedule is based on the opposing quarterbacks.

Especially when there is a robust body of work already established for the passer, and with a sample size against a team or defense or defensive coordinator. And for the Ravens in 2026, there won’t be many surprises. They have a frame of reference against the quarterbacks they will face by and large – and rookie head coach Jesse Minter has squared off against many of them already

And, not to give too much away, but either he, or a derivation of the defense he is running here, has done quite well against this group, by and large. I’m factoring in when the Ravens face this QB, the group around him – teammates and coaches – and as mentioned, his part work against this defense or family tree.

Here’s how I would stack them, worst to best:

Youngsters And Washed Vets

Deshaun Watson (2-2 record vs Ravens/Minter): He is cooked and he’s been cooked and I suspect rookie head coach Todd Monken gets a long look at Shedeur Sanders this season but we also believe Watson will get first crack at this. Watson has an 80.1 rating vs the Ravens with just 205 passing yards per games. Been sacked 17 games in those games.

Aaron Rodgers (5-0): He embarrassed Zach Orr’s broken defense last year as that unit would stop wilting until it cost the game and the season. Rodgers was sacked on just 2.4% of his dropbacks in two victories over Baltimore last season and 6.1% against everyone else. He averaged 289 passing yards vs Baltimore and 196 vs everybody else. Revenge is coming.

Tua Tagovailoa (1-2): He’s not a starter; he’s a younger Russell Wilson. And the Ravens have had their way with Russ and will with Tua, too. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski bit off more than he can chew here.

Tyler Shough: Fared better than most thought a year ago, but I remain a little skeptical even though our buddy Marty Hurney, longtime GM, thinks he could win the NFC South with the Saints. But he’s walking into a buzzsaw here in Minter’s home debut Week 2.

Cam Ward: Started to figure some things out in the second half of the season as a rookie and this staff will help him, but he’s still going to be trying to figure out this new offense in Week 4.

Bryce Young: You can win with him and he has started to win games at home and I think he’s going back to the playoffs. And this game is in Carolina.

Middle Of The Pack

Daniel Jones (1-1): From everything I gather he is on target to be ready for Week 1, but that’s a quick turnaround from major surgery late last season and he’s not going to be right until later in the season. Catching him Week 1 is a big factor.

CJ Stroud (1-2): Finally got his licks in vs Baltimore, throwing for 274 yards and four TDs last year as the Texans danced all over the field. But Orr is gone. Minter will have this defense fired up for this one.

Baker Mayfield (3-7): This record is skewed - 16 TDs to 13 INTs and an 82.4 rating with Cleveland but a guy who could make some things happen vs the Ravens in Tampa. For his career vs Minter (or Ravens DC Anthony Weaver), Mayfield is 2-2 averaging a robust 8.5 yards per attempt with 11 TDs while averaging 285 passing yards per game.

Trevor Lawrence (1-1): He has superior coaching now, I believe the Jags are going to remain a tough out this season and his legs could be a problem here, too. He has four touchdowns and no interceptions and a rating of 105.5 vs the Ravens

The Elite

Dak Prescott (1-1): Minter will quickly make amends on this side of the ball but this QB absolutely shredded Orr’s defense early in 2024 for 379 yards and two TDs. He has a 106.5 career rating vs the Ravens. Soft field conditions in Brazil will work in the offense’s favor. Tough ask here early in season.

Josh Allen (2-2): Owns the Ravens in the playoffs, but not a 1pm start in the middle of the season. Even last year, before they fell apart late, they had Allen seeing ghosts. He’s completing just 55% of his passes for 6.1 yards/attempt with a rating of 79.0 vs Ravens in regular season, while averaging a pathetic 4.3 yards/rush and just 1.39 yads before contact.

Justin Herbert (0-3): The Ravens have unmasked the Chargers QB, but it could be different this time in a tricky spot for Minter vs his old team. He knows Minter and Minter knows him from LA and new OC Mike McDaniel is going to make a massive difference to this offense. He’s barely completing 60% of his passes vs BAL but he’s not saddled with Greg Roman anymore.

Joe Burrow (4-7): Throw the record out; that’s because the Bengals defense has been a joke. Burrow averages 290 passing yards/game against Baltimore, with 23 TD passes to 7 INT, with a rating of 98.3. He’s also been banged up for several of these games and doesn’t have to go to Baltimore in a short week or for a prime time game this year, which has ticked him off in the past.

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