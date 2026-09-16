Ravens Rookie WR Ja'Kobi Lane To Miss At Least Four Weeks On IR

The Ravens are placing starting receiver Ja’Kobi Lane on Injured Reserve, with coach Jesse Minter hopeful he can miss the minimum four-week stint. The third-round pick was a sensation this summer but suffered a wrist injury early in his first game and required a surgical repair.

Lane gained an immediate following for his acrobatic catches and being a national story for his preseason exploits to the point where he barely played in the final two preseason games. The Ravens leaned into three-receiver sets like never before in the Lamar Jackson era, putting Lane on the field quite a bit, and his big body in the slot was featured immediately in the redzone.

“The minimum IR stay is probably what we’re shooting for,” Minter said. “He’ll be chomping at the bit to come back.”

Top receiver Zay Flowers remains day-to-day, Minter said, with a hamstring issue that dates back to the preseason. The team will take every precaution there and Flowers was limited in practices heading into the season. “I think he’s in a really good place,” Minter said of the receiver who had 150 yards and two plays of 49 yards or more in just one half of work in a 41-23 win over the Colts.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, recovering from offseason neck surgery, is also “day to day,” Minter said. Depth corner TJ Tampa (knee) will miss several weeks as well, with Minter indicating the team is still formalizing their plan for him (the Ravens signed veteran corner Amani Oruwariye back to the practice squad with Tampa out).

The Ravens will take the Flowers and Madubuike decisions down to the weekend. They were already thin at receiver coming into the season compared to some other position groups. Veteran Chris Moore, who was activated from the practice squad for Week 1 and responded in a big way on special teams and on offense, was added to the active roster.

“You tell guys - play your way on to the roster, and Chris certainly did that Week 1,” Minter said.

Other Options

The Ravens remain optimistic that veteran receiver Devontez Walker (groin) could be back Sunday, and they also could activate fourth-round pick Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1. But expecting either of them to make a major impact might be wishful thinking. Jackson, however, expressed total confidence in the group of healthy receivers, as expected.

“Zay was down during camp, and guys stepped in and did what they were supposed to do,” Jackson said Wednesday, “and coach always emphasizes that as well … Tay (return guy LaJohntay Wester), Tez, Chris Moore, Eljah - those guys are going to step up and do what they’re supposed to do.”

The Saints did a great job of bottling up the Lions pass game in an overtime loss Week 1, but had serious issues in the run game. Expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry in this one and probably less 11 personnel.

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