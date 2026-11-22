The Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 bout against the Carolina Panthers could ultimately be decided by battles between specific position groups or individual players outperforming their counterparts on the other side of the ball.

In the team's second game with journeyman veteran Jacoby Brissett at center after he nearly led them to a comeback win in his first, they're entering this matchup as understandable underdogs following last week's inexcusable loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers.

If the Ravens prevail, they will improve to 5-6 and will still be in last place in the AFC North standings since they're the only team without a division win. Here are the four matchups that can either make or break this game:

Ravens CBs vs. Panthers WRs

With four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey deactivated for this game, the Ravens will be going up against the talented wideout tandem of Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker without one of their top playmaking corners. They still have their No. 1 player at the position in third-year pro Nate Wiggins, and playing opposite him on the perimeter will be a two-man rotation of 10-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie and third-year pro T.J. Tampa, a young player who fans and pundits have been clamoring to see more of for weeks.

OT Roger Rosengarten vs. EDGE Jaelan Phillips



Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) reacts to a fumble recovery by cornerback Will Lee III (24) in the first quarter against Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens' third-year pro and starting right tackle will go up against the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week, who primarily lines up at SAM. In his first game back from injury since Week 6, Phillips was an absolute menace off the edge for the Panthers, recording five total tackles, including four solos and three for a loss, a strip-sack, and a fumble recovery. Rosengarten is coming off a rough game in pass protection in which he allowed a team-high six pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, so he'll have his hands full again and will need to step his game up to help keep Brissett upright more often than not.

Ravens LBs vs. RB Chuba Hubbard

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) with the ball as Baltimore Ravens defensive back DeShon Elliott (32) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While the Ravens aren't going up against one of the top overall rushing attacks in the league in this game, they are tasked with trying to limit one of its best and most dynamic running backs. Hubbard leads the Panthers and ranks eighth in the NFL with 711 rushing yards and ranks ninth among all players in both scrimmage yards (958) and touchdowns (nine). This means the Ravens' off-ball linebacker trio of Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson and Teddye Buchanan could find themselves matched up with the six-year veteran in the hole at the line of scrimmage, in coverage out in space, or in the backfield on a blitz pickup, and will need to make plays in all three instances to excel in this game.

Ravens running game vs. Panthers run defense

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina has been Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde when it comes to defending the opposing team's rushing attacks this year. Against poor running games, they are stout and have held five of their nine opponents to under 100 rushing yards, but in the other four games when they've faced more potent rushing offenses, they've allowed over 250 yards on the ground twice and an average of 209.5.

The Ravens' ground game without Lamar Jackson has been anything but prolific in all but one of the six games he's missed, especially during this current skid, when they've averaged just 86.8 rushing yards a game. However, if offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and his much-maligned offensive line can find a way to establish the run with any sort of consistency, five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry could do some serious damage and take a lot of the onus from Brissett to have to put the entire offense on his back again in just his second start for the team.

