Coming off their worst defeat of the season, in which they allowed the downtrodden Los Angeles Chargers to come into M&T Bank Stadium and leave with their first win, the Baltimore Ravens will be back on the road and looking to snap a five-game losing streak in Week 11 when they travel to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.



Going up against a second straight team with a losing record, the Ravens currently have the worst record in the AFC North at 4-6 but have a chance to get back to a game of being .500 with a win.



There are several intriguing storylines surrounding this matchup between these two teams fighting to keep their fleeting playoff hopes alive. Here are the top four.

Will Ravens finally find a way to win another game without Lamar Jackson?

Ever since former Pro Bowl backup quarterback Tyler Huntley led the Ravens to an impressive win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, the Ravens not only haven't won a game, but they've looked like one of the worst teams in the league over their last five games. During this incredibly rough stretch, they've averaged just under 13 points per game, allowed 28 points per game, and been shut out twice in the second half. Even the 20 points they managed to scrounge up against the Chargers in Jacoby Brissett's debut as the fourth Ravens starting quarterback looked like it was a chore.

This team has yet to play a complete game in which they executed at a high level and played complementary football this season. The defense has allowed opposing teams to start hot in each of their last three games; the offense has struggled to move the ball with any consistency or balance and special teams has seen three different kickers and poor performances from their kick/punt return and coverage units. In order for this team to start turning its fortunes around and give themselves a chance to win a game for the first time in over a month, they have to play off each other instead of holding each other back.

Can the running game get back on track?

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most disappointing aspect of the Ravens' current skid, almost as much as the mounting losses themselves, has been their inability to move the ball on the ground with any efficiency or physicality. After averaging 164.4 rushing yards in their first five games, they've been held to under 100 yards in four of the last five, with a measly average of 86.8 yards per game. Their woeful performance against the Chargers was absolute rock bottom for this team's rushing attack, as they had zero net yards on the ground at halftime for the first time in franchise history and finished with 16 yards in 15 carries.

"Anytime you rush for 16 yards, and it's November, that's not going to win the game for you," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "I felt like they beat us up physically. That was just the bottom line. There's no sugarcoating that; that's what showed up on tape. The tape is the truth. We have to play better."

As impressive as Brissett was operating the passing game after being on the team for less than two weeks since being acquired via trade, expecting him to drop back 50-plus times is not a recipe for success. It's clear that the Ravens don't have continuity or requisite skill sets along the offensive line to deploy a primary outside zone running scheme. Doyle should mix in some other concepts and be less predictable in his play-calling when it comes to the ground game going up against a Panthers' defense that is tied for the seventh-most rushing yards per attempt in the league.

How will defense fare with multiple starters out?

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (15) celebrates with defensive line Travis Jones (98) after sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (not pictured) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens will be without three defenders they were counting on to play major roles in their success on that side of the ball this season when they take on Carolina. While two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins were ruled out due to knee and hamstring injuries, respectively, four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey was deactivated and left behind in Baltimore for comments on his podcast.

Although none of them have been playing up to their potential this year, Madubuike and Humphrey are two of the most experienced and well-compensated players at their respective positions on the team and the Panthers will certainly look to take advantage of their absences. In the trenches, the Ravens are going to need more from stud nose tackle Travis Jones and six-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Calais Campbell.

Humphrey had already been losing snaps to third-year pro T.J. Tampa and fellow 10-year veteran Chidobe Awuzie, and now they'll see even more action. This will mark Hawkins' fifth straight game missed, which means more action for the likes of second-year pro Keondre Jackson and veteran K'Von Wallace.

Which team will shoot themselves in the foot the least?

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; A detail view of a penalty flag on the field during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This matchup will pit two of the most penalized teams in the league against each other. The Panthers are ranked first with 87 penalties, are on pace to set the NFL single-season record and are coming off getting called for a franchise-record 17 flags for 152 yards in last week's overtime win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Ravens aren't too far behind them, with 80 penalties being the fourth-most in the league, and they lead the NFL in offensive infractions ranging from false starts to illegal shifts and delay of games, and encompassing ineligible man downfield and holds. Whichever team exercises the most discipline and isn't actively being its own worst enemy might ultimately have the edge in this game, and hopefully they don't combine for a flag-fest.