The Baltimore Ravens' Week 12 bout against the Houston Texans could ultimately be decided by battles between specific position groups or individual players outperforming their counterparts on the other side of the ball.



In what is essentially a playoff elimination game between two massively underwhelming preseason consensus contenders, they're entering this matchup as understandable underdogs after being losers of six straight while the Texans won four of their last six after starting the season 0-4.



If the Ravens prevail, they will improve to 5-7 and will still be in last place in the AFC North standings since they're the only team without a division win. Here are the five matchups that can either make or break this game:

Ravens OTs vs. Texans OLBs

With five-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter ruled out with a hamstring injury, Houston won't have its full complement of elite edge rushers for this huge matchup. However, Baltimore's bookend duo of two-time Pro Bowl veteran Ronnie Stanley and third-year pro Roger Rosengarten will still have their work cut out for them and then some with the likes of multi-time Pro Bowlers Will Anderson and Jadeveon Clowney.

Limiting Anderson's impact is the top priority, as he currently leads both his team and the league with 11.5 sacks and is among the favorites to win Defensive Player of the Year. Since he lines up primarily on the defense's left side, Rosengarten will be lining up against him the most. The Ravens almost certainly won't leave him stranded on an island with such a tough assignment, so expect to see him have consistent help from a running back, tight end or even primary backup tackle Carson Vinson in obvious passing situations to try to ensure Anderson can't wreck the game for them.

Ravens CBs vs. Texans WRs

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs for a touchdown past Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with fourth-year speedster and the team's third-leading pass catcher, Kayshon Boutte, out with a hip injury, Houston still has more than enough talent at the position to make life miserable for a struggling Baltimore secondary in this game. It'll be interesting to see how much of a role in the perimeter rotation four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey retains or regains after being deactivated for off-field reasons last week and seeing how well third-year pro T.J. Tampa played in his absence.



The Ravens have done a good job of limiting the impact of Texans' No. 1 wideout, Nico Collins since he's been in the league, not allowing him to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a single game and holding him to just one touchdown across four meetings, including the playoffs. If they can keep the two-time Pro Bowler under wraps for the most part once again, their odds of pulling off an upset will be increased.

Ravens IOL vs. Texans D-Line

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrate a defensive play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore's starting blocking unit will be without who has been its best player all year, as first-round rookie and guard Olaivavega Ioane

is going to miss his second game of the season due to injury. The already stalwart first-year pro popped up on the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant with a hand injury, and after not practicing on Friday, he was one of three players head coach Jesse Minter ruled out for this game later that day.

This is a significant blow to an offensive line as a whole that has struggled to stay healthy and build continuity all season due to injuries at guard, center and tackle. It remains to be seen who will take Ioane's place in the lineup between second-year pro Emery Jones, who has started two games this season; veteran Chuma Edoga, who finished the Week 10 game at right guard after he left with a shoulder injury or veteran Ryan Neuzil, who they acquired via trade earlier this month and is a career center. Whoever it winds up being will be a target for a talented Texans interior defensive line that has a pair of players with four sacks: Sheldon Rankins and Logan Hall.

WR Zay Flowers vs. CB Derek Stingley

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) catches the ball and is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle isn't scheming up ways to get his two-time Pro Bowl wideout matched up on off-ball linebackers, this will be the top one-on-one matchup to watch. In their three regular-season matchups against each other dating back to 2023, Flowers has recorded 16 catches on 20 targets for 181 receiving yards and no touchdowns, while Stingley, a two-time First Team All Pro, hasn't recorded a big play of note in those games.

Since inserting Jacoby Brissett under center as the Ravens' fourth starting quarterback this year, Flowers' production has picked back up after he started the season on a torrid pace when he was catching passes from two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. He's still averaging a career-high 78.5 receiving yards per game, and despite their talent at all three levels, the Texans' defense has been uncharacteristically highly susceptible to giving up big plays through the air this season.

DB Kyle Hamilton vs. C.J. Stroud

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) points to Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the first quarter of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Each of these young stars has the distinction of being the best and most indispensable players on their respective sides of the ball for their teams, and will be matching wits throughout this game to see who can create or limit big plays. Stroud has been heating up as of late with a 16-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his last five games, as the Texans have been salvaging their season while the Ravens remain in freefall until proven otherwise.

Hamilton was part of the large contingent of players, especially on defense, who weren't playing in the Week 4 matchup between these two teams in 2025 when Stroud carved up the Ravens' preseason all-stars to the tune of 244 passing yards and four touchdowns. Baltimore's two-time First Team All Pro safety has done a nice job of leading the charge to stifle the Texans' passing attack from getting off the ground and the offense as a whole, holding them to 10 points or fewer in the previous three meetings, including the playoffs.