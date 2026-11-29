The Ravens are quite unlikely to win on Sunday.

It’s hard to take rookie Jesse Minter seriously as a head coach right now, and, more to the point, he has become one of the worst defensive coordinators in the NFL while struggling to manage a game or handle a locker room. Anytime his defense has faced a quarterback with even a modicum of a resume they have shredded Baltimore – the Ravens have allowed the second-highest passer rating in the second-half this season – and C.J. Stroud is having a monster season for the Texans.

Minter has allowed 33 points or more in four of the last five games – only the Chargers, with the NFL’s worst offense, did not get there – and he has almost no individual players showing anything particularly positive across his entire defensive roster, which begs questions about scheme and confidence and leadership. So, no, I do not fancy the Ravens chances in Week 12 and have serious reservations about them winning another game this season. But if you were to build a case for them pulling the upset it would have to include a total reversal in certain areas of play.

If the Ravens cannot win these key differentials on Sunday, they will fall to 4-8 and the calls for failing general manager Eric DeCosta losing his job along with Minter, and/or key members of his staff will only grow louder:

Takeaway Ratio

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. (27) intercepts the ball during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter was supposed to be a schematic savant who plays all this dime coverage to get all his defensive backs in on the act of getting their hand on the football. Of course, that has been anything but the case in Baltimore. His defensive backs have one interception in coverage all season – reserve corner TJ Tampa last week.

That must change here. They are not going to come close to hanging in this game if they cannot steal possessions. They will be hard pressed to protect Jacoby Brissett enough to prevent turnovers.

On the season, the Ravens have a -7 turnover differential (28th in the NFL) while the Texans are +4 (8th). The Ravens have not finished with an even turnover differential since Week 5 at Atlanta, their last win. They have not won the turnover differential since Week 4.

Redzone/Goal-To-Go

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Ravens cannot finish drives with touchdowns and cannot prevent the Texans from converting inside the 10 and inside the 20, then problems are going to persist.

During their six-game losing streak, the Ravens are 23rd in the NFL in redzone defense and 23rd in the NFL in goal-to-go defense. Second-half adjustments and success in special situations are a huge measure of the worth of a head coach. Minter has been every bit the total failure in this regard as DeCosta has been at doing anything competent as a GM for years.

It’s a toxic combination that probably only gets worse. It must reverse Sunday to prevent this from being a blowout. And at the same time Minter’s defense cannot win in these areas, consider that Declan Doyle’s offense is only league average in redzone TD percentage. Ravens short-yardage running has been a problem for years, even with Derrick Henry.

Oh, and Stroud is seventh in the NFL with a 108.8 passer rating in the redzone with 17 TDs to 1 INT.

Explosive Play Differential

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett (11) passes the ball during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was supposed to be the Ravens’ superpower. They called Doyle a “genius” who was going to scheme up monster plays all over the place and Minter coaches scared and all he wants to do is prevent big plays, except it turns out that in Baltimore he stinks at that, too.

Sunday the Ravens created more plays of 10, 20 and 25 yards than the Panthers yet still lost, because Minter can’t get a stop when he desperately needs one. Stroud is pumping the ball all over the field and averaging 9.4 air yards per attempt (second in the NFL); Houston is top 10 in completions of 25 yards or more.

During their six-game losing streak the Ravens have a -3 differential (plays of 25+ yards). That’s not going to play Sunday. One area the Texans have struggled is their normally potent defense suffering against big plays and Brissett is not shy about pushing the ball downfield.

The Texans have allowed 27 plays of 25 yards or more, the fifth-most in the NFL.

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