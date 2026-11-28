Jacoby Brissett is already the fourth quarterback to start a game for the Ravens this season.

Amid constant churn at quarterback and along the offensive line, and with their season long over with a six-game losing slide going into Houston on Sunday, the Ravens’ goal on offense in Week 12 should be simple: Find a way for Brissett to still be starting after their bye in Week 14.

That’s it. On offense, it really is that simple.

The offensive line has been a disaster all season – last weekend was the rare exception – and their best lineman, rookie guard Vega Ioane, is out for this game and the Ravens are facing the most daunting challenge yet that overmatched and overwhelmed rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has seen to this point. It’s a total mismatch, and if he resorts to the silly things he tried, say, at Buffalo under duress or against the Jaguars under duress, the Texans will expose him in ways those teams could not.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is a master tactician on the defensive side, he took back control of the defense after a terrible start, and Doyle better grasp the gravity of this situation well before kickoff. He’d better be willing to simplify his offense and pre-snap machinations, do everything he can to fight for volume in the run game – even though he is facing a quality run defense – and steer clear of second-and-long and third-and-long situations.

If Doyle acts as cavalier and sophomoric regarding max protections and leaning on right ends to help a pathetic offensive line, then Brissett is going to become yet another Ravens quarterback to suffer a significant injury. The assignment is that obvious and the situation is that bleak, and if Minter wants to get cute seeing how many five-man route concepts he can employ and wants to funnel the ball to struggling rookie receivers like Ja’Kobi Lane, then Brissett will pay the price.

Get Real, Right Now

May 10, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle answers questions after rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brissett has dropped back 89 times in two losses with Baltimore. If Doyle tries anything remotely close to that Sunday, we will see undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano back under center. The Texans are getting healthier up front, with only Danielle Hunter still out. Will Anderson (11.5 sacks) will get the better of either tackle he faces, and if Doyle is not using tight ends to help with regularity and keeping Justice Hill, his best back chipping in pass pro, on the field quite a bit, he will be courting disaster.

Right tackle Roger Rosengarten was one of the worst tackles in the NFL, period, for the four games prior to Sunday’s bounce back game against Carolina, and Ryans will attack him. If Doyle wants to get cute and have Lane try to crack back on anyone up front like he did Lane on Khalil Mack in Brissett’s debut, then someone is liable to get hurt.

Doyle better realize his stats are going to stink this year, he has nothing to hang his hat on as a play caller period, beyond his early script, and it’s time to be an adult. He'd better learn that getting quarterbacks hurt is the stat he is most likely to lead the NFL in, the rest of the league knows this coaching staff has been awful to this point and it’s beyond time to be willing to stay conservative and simply manage the situation.

Even if he falls behind, and he might, Doyle needs to run the ball. He’d be lucky to keep his job in a real organization given the overall failings of this staff (Jesse Minter looks like a one-and-done if the owner isn’t asleep) and if another QB gets destroyed in the pocket and there are free runners galore, Doyle should be held accountable.

It's not about just handing the ball to Derrick Henry 30 times and watching outside zone plays get blown up behind the line; Doyle needs to alter his scheme and approach.

Over the last five games, the Texans are generating a 42.1% pressure rate – second in the NFL. They do this without having to blitz at all (28%, bottom eight in the NFL the last five weeks). When Ryans does bring numbers and plays twist games up front, this line will be unmasked without help from backs and ends. And throwing a ton against this secondary and scheme is silly.

Houston has allowed a passer rating of 82.2 the last five games (4th) with just six touchdown passes to four picks. They are allowing a 57% completion rate (2nd) in that span and are top five in sack rate (9.2%).

Sure, the coaches desperately want to win a football game and end this ugly slide. But going about things on offense this week, the way they have the last two weeks, will just make things worse.

They best be committed to trying to bleed the clock with ingenuity and wrinkles and concepts in the run game, because there is bad blood from theses teams from years past, and Houston's defense is incredibly well-positioned to make quite a statement at Brissett’s expense. Especially if he gets an assist from a naïve offensive coordinator.

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