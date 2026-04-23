If This Mock Draft Is Even Close To Being Correct, The Ravens Are Taking One Of These Four Players

Indulge me if you will, and let’s try a little exercise.

Let’s go ahead and take a crack at the 13 players who might be most likely to be gone before the Baltimore Ravens select at pick 14. And then surmise what general manager Eric DeCosta would be most likely to do when he gets on the clock.

There are a few players who would clearly generate the most interest given the Ravens needs – this ain’t just about grabbing the best player available coming off a disastrous 2025 before getting gutted in free agency . There are always opportunities to trade down, although by this time trading up is out of the question.

Take these players away, - as I did in my mock for Fansided - and what would they do?

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, Texas A&M DL David Bailey, Miami OL Francis Mauigoa, Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State LB Sonny Styles, Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, Utah OT Spencer Fano, Miami DL Rueben Bain, Jr, Penn State G Vega Ioane, LSU CB Mansoor Delane, Arizona State WR Jordy Tyson and USC WR Makai Lemon.

That would take the top five defensive players off the board, four offensive linemen and four offensive skill position players. Doesn’t seem crazy to me. Could end up being five OL and 1 WR. What does it mean? Here are the top four options for me:

1) LT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Too many evaluators I have known for too and trust too much have told me this kid was vastly undersold by the draft media for me not to believe them. Too many of those same guys have told me what a great fit he would be for the Ravens, and how he could thrive short-term at guard if need be, before replacing Ronnie Stanley. And I am too worried about Stanley’s health not to want them to invest heavily in his replacement.

This wouldn’t seem like value to fans who are addicted to mock drafts year-round, but this could be a top five player in this draft and his weight has been under control. The Ravens new staffers should be able to help with that.

2) OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

One evaluator who dug deep on tackles believes Freeling is the second-best Kenyon LT in this draft right now, with a real chance to be the best. Probably not talking about an All Pro, but someone who could start for almost any team with some development. It’s a program the Ravens have leaned into in the first round very recently. You can dream on him a bit. My guys who love him love the arm length and potential as he adds strength. Still raw, but this shouldn’t be viewed as too high to take him based on everything I’ve heard.

3) TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

I really, really, really want this team to invest in another big target or two for Lamar Jackson. But I am leaning into what too many people have told me about the gap between Sadiq and guys like Eli Stowers from Vandy not being nearly as steep as Mock Draft Nation presented it. And there are interesting pass catchers on day two. I also think there will 10 offensive linemen taken Thursday night, and if the Ravens don’t get involved in the upper tier of those players they are going to regret it.

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