The Houston Texans had been struggling on offense all game with a makeshift offensive line and were down by 10 in the fourth quarter. They had the choking Ravens and overmatched rookie head coach Jesse Minter right where they wanted them.

Despite mounting more pressure than they had all season and having CJ Stroud under duress, the Ravens (4-8) were carved up in the fourth quarter as they have been through the entirety of Eric DeCosta’s tenure as general manager and a 20-6 third-quarter lead and 23-13 fourth quarter lead were quickly gone. Minter and DeCosta should be quickly gone, as well, ideally during the upcoming bye week.

The Texans trailed by seven in the waning minutes, after being held to yet another field goal on the previous drive, then immediately carved up Minter’s zone defense like everyone else has all season. Houston moved 56 yards in five plays, with Marvin Harrison Jr. catching a low pass for a first down on second-and-14 and then a 32-yard TD pass on a flea flicker on the next play. The Ravens’ NFL-worst second half defense was coming unglued yet again with Minter, who sells out to try to take away big plays, getting exposed in soft coverage over and over all season.

A potential-game winning field goal in the final seconds was blocked – A-gap pressure led to Riley Patterson’s first missed field goal since DeCosta allowed former kicker Jake Moody to be signed off their practice squad. And in overtime, after the offense was stopped, Minter brought the house with a blitz on third-and-10 from the Houston 16; Nico Collins beat TJ Tampa for 31 yards (there was pass interference anyway) and the Texans won, 26-23 in OT on a 57-yard field goal.

The Ravens (2-for-12 on third down Sunday) lost for the seventh straight time for just the second time in franchise history; the 2007 team lost nine in a row in getting Super Bowl wining coach Brian Billick fired. The Ravens have an NFL high 19 losses in which they led a game by double digits since 2019 (impossibly high), and Minter has made it his hallmark to continue this disgusting trend like it was his birthright.

This was the eighth time in 12 games as a head coach that he grabbed a lead of 10 points or more; he blew that lead for the sixth time. Minter is now 3-5 in those games; he has been nothing short of a debacle and the sooner this regime is cleared out the better.

"Each phase really had a chance to extend the game at times," Minter offered post-game, again stoic and reserved, "and win the game at times, and we didn't get it done."

A total rebuild was in order when John Harbaugh was fired. It must happen ASAP.. Merely stipping Minter of play calling isn't enough. This is not professional grade.

Here are the key takeaways for a franchise that has made choking its brand:

Third-Down Follies

As solid as the Ravens defense was in the first half, their second-half collapses remains grounds for sweeping change and they have come up small in big moments all season.

They dominated third down in the first half and had CJ Stroud on the run all day, but failed on successive third-and-10 situations up 20-6 late in the third quarter and then again on third-and-goal. Woody Marks bailed out Stroud on a check down to extend the drive, beating corner Nate Wiggins and linebacker Trenton Simpson with one juke.

On the next third-and-10, Stroud attacked the middle of the field – it’s been wide open all season – and hit Nico Collins on a crosser with Mike Green dropping in coverage and Wiggins unable to intervene, either. And the drive ended with a short touchdown pass, again on third down.

And the third-and-10 Cover-0 blitz blew up in Minter’s face too, yet he has refused to yield play-calling duties.

“We did it, it didn’t work,” he said of trying to attack Stroud there. “Obviously, bad call.”

Defense Gets Constant Pressure And Still Blows It

Houston’s offensive line was shuffled due to injuries and team discipline and the Ravens took advantage. Baltimore was able to get pressure from the opening snaps of the game and Trey Hendrickson showed up repeatedly in ways he just hasn’t this season.

Houston hit a 36-yard pass on the opening drive to get near the redzone but that drive stalled when the Ravens had a run front in place on third-and-one and rookie undrafted free agent Ethan Burke broke free for a strip that the Texans recovered. Calais Campbell blew up a fourth-down attempt by getting to Stroud and forcing an incomplete pass.

Houston never got settled early and the Ravens were winning up front. Hendrickson registered his third sack of the season at the end of the half. Burke was a regular presence, the Ravens showed up on third down in ways they almost never have this season, Stroud was uncomfortable and Baltimore had three sacks in the first half.

Travis Jones had a sack to open the second half, with interior pressure thriving despite the absence of top defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike. The Ravens had six sacks through three quarters – Burke had 2.5 himself in that span, more than Hendrickson had all season coming into Week 12. And in the fourth quarter, on a critical third-and-five in the redzone, Roquan Smith and Mike Green got pressure to force another field goal.

Mike Green had his third straight game with two sacks. The pressure helped keep the Texans to one TD on three redzone drives to that point, a massive factor in the game. Turns out Minter, the alleged defensive coverage savant, saved his worst collapse of them all for the end of this one.

Explosive Differential

The Ravens had to create more explosive plays and find a way to take advantage of a Houston defense that has suffered in that regard all season. They needed to create more downfield than Houston and they did.

Jacoby Brissett loves to air it out and he found Devontez Walker down the sideline for 50-plus to open the game and a few checkdowns became big gains, too. And on the first play of the second half Brissett aired it down the left sideline to Zay Flowers, who won easy on a double move, shook off a tackle attempt from behind and scampered 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-6.

Brissett was just 6-for-15 at that point in the game but had a ridiculous 183 yards passing – 30.5 yards per completion.

With the game at 20-13, facing a second-and-17 after yet another Ronnie Stanley penalty, Flowers beat three Texans after the catch and scampered for an 18-yard gain. Derrick Henry had a 26-yard surge two plays prior. The explosives fueled the offense and it’s the second straight week that’s been the case. But Doyle had no answers on third down when the explosives dried up and the lack of execution on that down was staggering in the second half.

Rue The Redzone

The Ravens could have taken a much bigger lead in the first half given how surprisingly well the defense was performing. Good thing the defense was stout in the redzone, because the offense struggled there.

Baltimore finished its first drive with Justice Hill – needing a bigger role with the run plays for Henry largely bottled up – scampering outside on a busted play for a rushing touchdown. But at the end of the half the Ravens has first-and-goal inside the 1-yard line and could not advance the ball; Henry was dropped for a loss on yet another outside run that didn’t fool anymore.

And in the waning moments of the opening half, they had another drive stall out and settled for a chip shot field goal. Again, Henry was bottled up on first down, the Texans got extreme pressure on second down, and they sniffed out a screen to Flowers on third down, with the Ravens taking a 13-3 lead, but leaving a lot of potential points on the board.

Don’t Miss Marlon

The Ravens actually showed rare fortitude (for a while) – perhaps for the first time in Minter’s ineffective regime, and $19M corner Marlon Humphrey, having another horrible season HYPER, spent most of the game on the sideline, where he belongs.

The team seems incapable of giving a runway to its young players – as the inactives pointed to – but Tampa was given the start after emerging from reserve duty last week to secure the first interception by a Baltimore defensive back all season. Tampa picked off Bryce Young in the endzone, and he and Nate Wiggins were the starters against a prolific Texans passing attack with Humphrey seeing sporadic use in sub packages.

Once again, the defensive backs could not get their hands on the football.

Special, Special Teams … Until They Weren’t

A week after having some big plays on special teams but awful miscues as well, this unit was much better.

Once again receiver Devontez Walker was a demon, making a 50-yard reception on the first scoring drive and also downing a punt at the 1. Walker also had a 27-yard kickoff return and Rasheen Ali dd the same in the first half. (Walker fumbled the kick on OT but luckily the Ravens recovered).

Couple that with Patterson being solid all around in kicking duties for Baltimore and Ka’imi Fairbairn, usually elite, missing from 43 yards at the end of the half, and this was a big factor in the Ravens’ favor. And then the blocked field goal obviously changed the tenor of everything.

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