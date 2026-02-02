Ravens Adding Jesse Minter Connection to Defensive Staff

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter brings a defensive background to the franchise and recently added a coach that will establish that identity from day one.

The Ravens are reportedly adding P.J. Volker to their staff under Minter as a defense assistant, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Volker will join the Ravens after serving as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for Navy in the college ranks.

Minter and Volker also have coached together at two different spots and played college football for the same school.

P.J. Volker Coaching Background

Volker just completed his seventh season with Navy, all of which he coached their linebackers, and his third as the program's defensive coordinator.

The Midshipmen had great success defensively his first season in 2019, leading to an 11-2 record, 7-1 in the American Athletic Conference and a victory over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.

Volker helped Navy finish 10th in run defense, 16th in total defense, 20th in third down defense, 34th in scoring defense and 39th in pass defense.

He worked extensively with star linebacker Diego Fagot over his lat three seasons, 2019-21, where he made 266 tackles (140 solo), 34.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions and one pick-six, five passes defended, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Dec 5, 2020; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen linebacker Diego Fagot (54) recovers a Tulsa Golden Hurricane fumble during the first half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Fagot was a two-time First Team All-AAC honoree, 2019 and 2021, and a one-time Second Team All-AAC honoree, 2020. He also earned Fourth Team All-American honors from Phil Steele as a senior in 2021.

Volker earned promotion to defensive coordinator, after former defensive coordinator Brian Newberry earned promotion himself to head coach ahead of the 2023 season.

Navy quickly improved, going from 5-7 in 2023 to 10-3 in 2024 and then 11-2 in 2025, getting the program back to a winning culture.

Volker led the Midshipmen to three shutouts in his first season in 2023, tied for the most in the FBS along with Penn State. They were also second in the country with fumble recoveries (14), third in red zone defense and fourth in turnover margin.

Navy continued their success in turnovers in 2024, outscoring their opponents 104-7 in points off of turnovers.

Volker worked with many great talents as a defensive coordinator, including nose guard Landon Robinson, a First Team All-American and The American Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

He also worked with linebacker MarcAnthony Parker, 2025 Second Team All-AAC, linebacker Colin Ramos, 2024/2023 First Team All-AAC, safety Rayuan Lane III, 2024 First Team All-AAC and 2023 Third Team All-AAC, plus cornerback Dashuan Peele and linebacker Will Harbour, 2023 Honorable Mention All-AAC.

Volker spent the two seasons prior to Navy with then FCS program Kennesaw State, 2017-18, working as a defensive assistant.

He previously worked with Minter for four seasons at Georgia State, where Minter was defensive coordinator and Volker was linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

Minter and Volker also coached for three seasons at FCS program Indiana State, 2010-12, where Volker was also a linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator, while Minter was also a defensive coordinator.

The two played for Mount St. Joseph, a Division III program just northwest of Cincinnati, Ohio, where Volker got his first coaching job.

