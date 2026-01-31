Ravens Backed Into Corner After Losing DC Candidate

The Baltimore Ravens were doing so well in their coaching search, landing all the right candidates for their openings.

New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter made his first splash hire, bringing in Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to serve in the same role while also being the play caller in Baltimore. It seemed to be going well for the Ravens until they hit a bit of a snag.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the Buffalo Bills have hired Denver Broncos defensive passing game coordinator and assistant head coach Jim Leonhard as their defensive coordinator. Leonhard interviewed with the Ravens for their defensive coordinator role and was considered a favorite for the job.

Ravens have a minor setback in DC search

While it's a crushing blow for the Ravens to lose out on Leonhard, who once played in Baltimore in 2008, it shouldn't be considered the end of the world for the Ravens. There are still other good candidates out there for the opening.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One name to watch now is Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, who is a favorite for the job. Cullen already interviewed for the Ravens' defensive coordinator job and is more than familiar with Baltimore. From 2016 through 2020, Cullen coached the Ravens' defensive line under former head coach John Harbaugh before becoming the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator for one season.

Another coach that could be in the running is the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive backs coach, Steve Clinkscale. Minter is super familiar with Clinkscale since they both worked together at Michigan and with the Chargers when Minter was the defensive coordinator in both places. Clinkscale has defensive coordinator experience as well, having served that role in college at Cincinnati and as co-defensive coordinator with Minter at Michigan.



Another name with connections to the Ravens and Minter is Wink Martindale. Baltimore had Martindale on the staff from 2012 through 2021, helping them win Super Bowl XLVII as the linebackers coach, and served as the defensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021, while Minter worked under him until 2020. Martindale also have happened to replace Minter at Michigan as the defensive coordinator where he served that position the last two years.



Leonhard would have been a great name for the Ravens, but there are still options out there for Minter to pick from. There isn't as much pressure on the defensive coordinator since Minter will be calling the plays himself, but still, a good partner in crime with Minter would elevate this Ravens defense to the next level.

