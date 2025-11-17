Ravens Break Browns Nagging Curse
Regular season statistics have dictated the divide between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns over the course of the 2020s, separating the pair of northeastern teams into distinct tiers as perennial contenders and regular afterthoughts, respectively.
While the Ravens have regularly inserted their name into every recent season's short list of inner-circle championship favorites, the Browns have failed to find enough front-end talent to platform what few game-changers they've drafted. The divide between the two has stood tall in just about any indirect comparison, but typical counting stats have no bearing on face-to-face AFC North matchups.
The Ravens had already taken care of business against their rivals once this fall entering their Week 11 rematch, holding down the fort at home to secure their first win of the season all the way back in Week 2.
But sweeping the season series against the Browns is harder than it sounds, with four full competitive Ravens campaigns having come and gone since the last time they won both matchups. Even during their 13-4 finish in 2023, when they crushed their opponent in Cleveland, there was a near-inevitable tight loss in Baltimore to even the scale.
Conquering Recent History
This recent historical wrinkle kept fans on their toes in bracing for Week 11, as it had all of the makings of a trap game.
The Ravens, after spending nearly two months of the season desperately searching for the defensive and health stability that they once rode to consistent success, had finally remembered how to patch together winning habits with three straight victories out of the bye week. Another well-timed performance would continue keeping the Ravens in the hunt for the divisional lead, as well as the final necessary win to complete the return back to a .500 record.
The matchup wasn't without its standard slew of theatrics from both times, with Browns' star defensive end Myles Garrett notching a quartet of sacks to nearly take down the Ravens himself, but the favorites held on just long enough to seize the afternoon, 23-16. Lamar Jackson overcame poor field positioning to execute the occasional touchdown, while Mark Andrews enjoyed a big day that combined his record-breaking reception and the first-ever rushing score of his career.
For the first time since 2020, the Ravens held on for the sweep, elevating to 5-5 while the Browns sunk even further to an unflattering 2-8. The win wasn't pretty, as has been the case amidst the team's midseason revival, but handling their inter-divisional bugaboo now has the fringe-contenders set to move on without a missed opportunity to nag at them.
