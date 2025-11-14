Ravens Favored to Complete Browns Season Sweep
The Baltimore Ravens are coasting through November, enjoying every second of the doughy interior of their schedule. Three straight wins have them right back on track to erase the early 1-5 hole they stumbled into, as 4-5 currently sits at one game back of the division lead, and they're due up to face an opponent who they know they can manage.
The Cleveland Browns earned the unfortunate distinction of being the Ravens' first, and for a while only victim, accounting for that sole pre-bye week win after having matched up in Week 2. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson snagged his first victory of the season in a decisive 41-17 victory, and now that he's returned to action, he looks to extend his own personal win streak to three in a trip to Cleveland.
Ravens Enter as Clear Favorites
To the surprise of few, the visitors are favored to handle the Browns once again. Both northerners entered Week 2 with 0-1 records, but unlike the surging Ravens, the Browns have yet to experience much extended success, now sitting at 2-7 following their recent loss to the similarly-misfortunate New York Jets.
"Jackson's availability helps, of course. However, the Ravens again tweaked their defense midseason and the unit is now playing at an elite level," Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski wrote in advocating for the over on the -7.5 betting line. "Baltimore used its bye week to make adjustments, mainly moving Kyle Hamilton back into the box after needing him to play deep safety last season."
"With how poor Cleveland is playing on offense, it's difficult to imagine the Browns generating much of anything, while Jackson and Co. are good enough to put up points even against Jim Schwartz's stingy defense."
They couldn't slow the Ravens' second-half momentum with Joe Flacco running the show, who's still capable of feeding receivers into his 40s. He proved as such during his shortened second stint in Cleveland, and has gone on to make the case for himself since getting traded to the Cincinnati Bengals midseason. In his place stand a few rookies to fill in for the veteran, and net-man-up Dillon Gabriel hasn't exactly looked electric during his starts.
The Case for the Underdogs
He'll still backed by a defense that's been more consistent than what the Ravens have offered, even if Baltimore's managed to apply a bit more pressure on scoring attacks as of late. While they'll be without star cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the Browns will be prepared to give their home crowd everything they've got.
"In Cleveland this season, the Browns are a respectable 2-1 (3-0 ATS) with their biggest loss coming by three points. They have a plus-21 scoring margin in those games," Brad Gagnon wrote. "There's no way I'm giving up a touchdown plus a hook, regardless of Baltimore's momentum. The Ravens lost in Cleveland last year. That might not happen here, but I'll take the points without hesitation."
The Ravens, after all, haven't completed a season sweep over the Browns since 2020, despite Cleveland sticking out as the most obvious weak link of the AFC North over that span. But with a chance to finally claw back to .500 to complete their road trip, this one means more to the Ravens than typical inter-divisional bragging rights.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!