Ravens Could Replace Inconsistent Lamar Jackson This Offseason

The Baltimore Ravens' Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been flexed to primetime, and for good reason. The two teams are playing for the AFC North title, and the Ravens' future with Lamar Jackson may hang in the balance.

Currently hampered by injury and facing 50/50 odds of playing in the matchup, the superstar quarterback may not be such a sure thing in Baltimore next season. Jackson secured a contract extension last time these talks bubbled up, but according to an anonymous NFL executive this week, he may not have as much luck this time.

“The fact that Lamar does not have an agent is really a big negative,” the NFL team exec said, via The Athletic. “Who is talking to Lamar? Who is having the honest conversations? Where is he getting advice in terms of how to deal with these injury things? There needs to be a buffer there for that process to work.”

Pros and Cons of Jackson

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Ravens will need to consider whether they are willing to take a chance on Jackson's high ceiling as he ages (turning 29 in just over a week) and — it would seem — consistently misses time and slows down with various injuries. Without someone to represent him, Jackson may not be well-equipped to advocate for himself.

“A quarterback has all kinds of ongoing issues that other positions do not face,” the exec said. “The top agents have experience with those things. That advice is important, even to the point of sometimes agreeing with the team and letting the player know, ‘No, you can’t do it this way.’ With Lamar, he may feel he knows best.”

Potential Replacement?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The executive identified Malik Willis, the Green Bay Packers' 26-year-old QB, as a strong trade for Jackson with three first round picks. Willis is the weaker QB, but younger and far less expensive, and the move would be a powerful vote for the future of the franchise. In a report from the Baltimore Sun, an anonymous agent rightly insisted that other NFL teams should be aggressive in pursuit of Jackson.

"If Lamar were to be put on the block even quietly, and you are a team that is not established at quarterback, do whatever it takes," the agent said.

Baltimore is now 8-8 to the Steelers' 9-7, and they edge the Steelers in The Athletic's Playoff Simulator with a 59% chance at the playoffs vs. the Steelers' 41% chance. The Ravens are at a crossroads with their season and with their superstar, and all eyes will be on this week's game.

