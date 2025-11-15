Ravens All-Pro Defender Could Be Offseason Trade Candidate
As the Baltimore Ravens look at ways to find younger talent and move on from the older players, there might be a pathway that fans may not love, but could benefit the franchise in the future.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon named one player on each NFL team that could be the most valuable offseason trade chip. Gagnon thinks that Ravens All-Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith might be a solid option for the team to move on from.
"It's possible the emergence of intriguing youngsters Teddye Buchanan and Trenton Simpson will make Smith expendable for a Ravens team that could save oodles of cap space by dealing the 28-year-old to a linebacker-needy squad."
Ravens' talented young linebackers might be enough to move on from Smith
Smith has been stellar since being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens back in 2022. He has made the Pro Bowl and been named as an All-Pro in 2022, 2023, and 2024 with Baltimore. In 117 career games, Smith has racked up 1,069 tackles, 67 tackles for loss, 37 pass deflections, 33 quarterback hits, 21.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns.
This season has been a solid start for Smith, but he missed two games to injury. He has still made 64 tackles, four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.
It's easy to see the potential of guys like Buchanan and Simpson, as both are having solid seasons. Buchanan leads the Ravens in tackles with 69, and Simpson has shown off the ability to get to the quarterback with 1.5 sacks. Buchanan and Simpson are both under the age of 25 and have demonstrated their ability to succeed in the NFL.
Moving on from Smith seems like a crazy idea, especially since he's been an All-Pro and Pro Bowler for three consecutive seasons. He's still as productive as he has ever been, but there is a slight decrease in his play. Pro Football Focus has graded him as the 33rd-best linebacker out of 83 in the NFL, with a grade of 68.5.
Still, Smith will be 29 by the time the 2026 season begins, so if the Ravens wanted to explore trade options for him and grab a second or third-round pick, this is the time for him to do it before his value starts to drop at age 30.
