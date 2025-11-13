Ravens' Best and Most Disappointing Rookies Revealed
The Baltimore Ravens have received some decent production from their 2025 draft class so far this season, with some players being impactful, but others have disappointed.
CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards shared his best and most disappointing rookies from each team. For the Ravens, Edwards loves what rookie first-round pick safety Malaki Starks has done.
"There were not many contenders for best draft pick aside from kicker Tyler Loop and Starks. The latter has played better of late, but it has been a year of instability for Baltimore, particularly in the secondary. Starks nabbed his first interception of the season last week against the Dolphins."
As for who disappointed Edwards the most so far, rookie second-round pick edge rusher Mike Green took that dishonor.
"Green was once regarded as a potential top 10 overall pick by some in draft media," Edwards wrote. "He has contributed 1.5 sacks but been a liability in run defense. Baltimore desperately needs pass-rush help, so perhaps Green will develop during the season's back half."
The Ravens' rookies chosen for list have been better than some think
This is a classic case of not looking at what Green has done over the last three games, as he has been playing his best football of the season. He's gotten his 1.5 sacks and added five quarterback hits and two tackles for loss in the last three contests.
Starks has been pretty consistent all season, playing well in all nine of his starts this year. He's racked up 53 tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass deflections, and two interceptions this season, including both picks coming in back-to-back games against the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.
Loop has an argument to be in the conversation for his play on special teams. He's only missed two of his 18 field goals and one extra point miss this year, with both of his missed field goals being from 50 or more yards away.
There might not be as many rookies stepping up or having the kind of impact some might they would on the Ravens, but an argument could be made that this class is just as good as others in the past. Starks and Green have played pivotal roles on the defense and added much-needed youth to a unit that needed it. Loop stepped up after the Justin Tucker drama and has shown great promise for the future.
Overall, this rookie draft class deserves more respect than it gets. Between Starks, Green, and Loop, they have performed well this season and give hope to the future of the franchise.
